Still Loving You: Roberto J. Amare's Debut Poetry Memoir Traces A True Story Of Love At First Sight, Loss, And Healing

A first-time author's collection of poems follows a real relationship through three stages - falling in love, falling apart, and finding love again.

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Love at first sight happens in only about seven percent of relationships. Author Roberto J. Amare has lived that moment twice - through his parents' story, and through his own - and turned both into "Still Loving You...," his debut poetry collection.The book opens with Amare's parents, who met in a tuberculosis recovery facility in 1944. His father, still confined to his hospital bed, asked a nurse to bring over a woman he'd seen pass his door, learned her name was Edith, and told her on the spot he was going to marry her. They wed that December and stayed together until his death in 1963.Decades later, in February 2017, Amare experienced his own version of that instant connection. Across a crowded Mardi Gras party in New York City, he locked eyes with a stranger for nearly twenty seconds before crossing the room to speak to her. "You are amazingly beautiful," he told her. She answered, "You are amazingly beautiful, too." "My name is Lucy," she said. "Oh, I have never met a Lucy before," Amare replied. "My name is Bob." That exchange became the spark for a body of work Amare had never before put into words."Still Loving You..." is organized into three chapters tracing a relationship's arc from beginning to end and back again: Love You, Love You Not, and Love You Again, moving through infatuation, doubt, heartbreak, and renewal."Whatever happens, feelings that stem from what was meant to be are incredibly quite similar," Amare writes in the introduction, reflecting on the echoes between his parents' story and his own.Amare spent more than 40 years in marketing and sales before picking up a pen for the first time in August 2017. He holds a business administration degree, has had no formal training in writing, and describes himself less as the author of his poems than as a vessel for them."I hope everyone who reads my words might relate them to their personal journeys," Amare said."Still Loving You...: A Poetry Memoir of Love, Loss and Healing" is available now at

Roberto J. Amare

Still Loving You

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Still Loving You: Roberto J. Amare's Debut Poetry Memoir Traces a True Story of Love at First Sight, Loss, and Healing News Provided By Pulse Media PR September 23, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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