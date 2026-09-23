72Nd National Film Awards: Randeep Hooda, Kartik, Yami Win Big Honours

Randeep Hooda, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam Win at National Awards

Actors Randeep Hooda, Kartik Aaryan, and Yami Gautam earned some of the leading honours at the 72nd National Film Awards on Tuesday. Yami Gautam and Kartik Aaryan took home the Best Actress and Best Actor awards for 'Article 370' and 'Chandu Champion', respectively, while Randeep Hooda won the Best Debut Film of a Director Award for his biographical drama film 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'. The actors shared their emotions on social media, pouring out their hearts in heartwarming messages for their audience.

Randeep Hooda Dedicates Award to Team and Family

Randeep Hooda, who attended the National Film Awards ceremony with his wife Lin Laishram, shared adorable pictures with his family as he also held onto the prestigious award. In his caption, the actor dedicated the award to people who worked tirelessly to bring the film 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar' to life.“When one is consumed by what one does, it becomes about doing your best from one moment to another. One is distant from the rewards besides the joy of being blessed to be able to do what consumes you. Then another moment arrives that makes you look back at what you have done. It was that moment as I stood waiting to walk up on stage to receive The National Award. This was not for me but for the team of many who worked tirelessly to bring this movie alive. It was also for the audience who have loved and supported my work for the past 25 years,” he wrote.

He shared how the moment became even more special with the presence of his family, further adding,“I wasn't just there as Randeep Hooda but as Nyomica's father and to share that moment with my family there made it even more special.”

Yami Gautam's Note of Gratitude

Yami Gautam also penned a thoughtful note and wrote,“As I hold this National Award, I feel an overwhelming sense of gratitude. Not just for the award, but for everything that led me to this moment, the people who believed in me, the lessons, the struggles, the prayers and the journey. My heartfelt gratitude to my dearest Aditya Dhar & Lokesh Dhar for giving me the role of a lifetime and trusting me with such an important film. Aditya, you have been a true leader and visionary, with an unwavering belief in giving your absolute best and telling stories that make us proud of our nation.”

She went on to thank her parents, her in-laws, the entire team of 'Article 370' and her audience for their immense support and faith in her.

Kartik Aaryan Seeks Blessings with His Award

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who also won his first National Award for his performance in 'Chandu Champion', paid a visit to the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai, where he took his award for the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

“My Sukh-karta dukh-harta. Blessed beyond words. Thank you bappa!!” Kartik simply wrote in his caption, alongside a picture of himself inside the pandal.

Ceremony Held in Gujarat, Anant Nag Honoured

The 72nd edition of the National Awards took place at Kevadia in Gujarat on Tuesday. President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards for the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for 2024. Among others to receive the honour were Dhanush, Mammootty, Aanand L Rai, Vijay Ganguly, and Sanjay Mishra. Veteran actor Anant Nag was honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award. (ANI)

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