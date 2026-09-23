Digital Records In UAE Healthcare Help Doctors Avoid Unnecessary Medical Tests

Previous test results and electronic medical records are being used to help doctors determine whether further medical investigations are necessary, reducing the risk of unnecessary or repeated tests during diagnosis and treatment.

Emirates Health Services (EHS) said its healthcare facilities use electronic medical records, clinical order sets, and reviews of testing patterns to help doctors request investigations based on each patient's clinical needs.

Doctors assess several factors before ordering a test, including the patient's symptoms, medical and surgical history, clinical examination, risk factors, preliminary diagnosis and results of previous investigations.

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Tests are requested when their results are expected to have a clear clinical value, such as supporting a diagnosis, ruling out a specific condition, guiding treatment or monitoring a patient's response to therapy. They may also be ordered as part of approved screening programmes for early detection.

EHS said doctors also consider the patient's age, the severity and nature of symptoms, medications, previous test results, possible diagnoses and whether the outcome of an investigation could affect the treatment decision.

The health authority said its electronic Clinical Order Sets are based on clinical guidelines, protocols and evidence-based medical practices, helping doctors select appropriate tests and procedures according to a patient's condition and stage of care.

The systems also allow healthcare providers to access a patient's available medical history and previous test results, supporting clinical decisions based on a more complete picture of the patient's condition.

EHS said testing practices are also reviewed through its clinical governance, quality and patient safety systems, including analysis of patterns in the use of medical services and investigations.

Patients who believe they have been asked to undergo a large number of tests can also raise their concerns through established channels, with the relevant case reviewed based on the available clinical information, previous test results and medical justification for the requests.

The health authority said it uses performance indicators, audits, reviews and data analysis to monitor the quality and efficiency of healthcare services. Its digital systems can also be used to examine patterns in test requests and identify areas for improvement.

EHS said the aim is to ensure that patients receive the right test at the right time and for a clear clinical reason, while supporting accurate diagnosis, patient safety and the efficient use of healthcare resources.

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