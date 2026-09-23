UAE Ranks Fourth Globally In Nuclear Facility Protection

The United Arab Emirates has recorded significant progress in the 2026 Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) Nuclear Security Index, ranking fourth among 48 countries assessed for protecting nuclear facilities against sabotage.

The result reflects the continued development of the UAE's nuclear security framework and sustained efforts to strengthen the protection and resilience of its peaceful nuclear energy programme.

The UAE also ranked joint 15th among 154 countries and areas assessed for supporting global efforts against the theft of nuclear materials, achieving a score of 85 out of 100, an increase of two points compared with the recalculated 2023 baseline.

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The 2026 NTI Nuclear Security Index is an independent assessment of nuclear security conditions worldwide. Developed by the Nuclear Threat Initiative in partnership with Economist Enterprise, the Index assesses countries and areas across a range of nuclear security measures, including security and control measures, international norms, domestic commitments and capacity, and the broader risk environment.

The 2026 Index highlighted significant progress in the UAE's security and control measures. The UAE's score in this category increased from 66 in 2023 to 86 in 2026.

These measures cover key elements of nuclear security, including physical protection, insider-threat prevention, response capabilities, cybersecurity and security culture.

NTI highlighted a number of developments contributing to the UAE's progress, including strengthened requirements for nuclear facility protection, updated cybersecurity provisions, enhanced personnel vetting requirements and measures to strengthen preparedness and resilience.

Hamad Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), said, "The UAE's strong performance in the 2026 NTI Nuclear Security Index reflects our long-term commitment to maintaining a robust, sustainable and continuously improving nuclear security regime. It demonstrates the strength of the UAE's regulatory framework, effective national coordination and our commitment to applying high standards of nuclear security.

“The nuclear security environment continues to evolve, requiring regulators, operators and relevant national entities to remain vigilant and prepared for emerging risks. The UAE will continue to strengthen its capabilities, learn from international experience and work closely with national and international partners to ensure the highest standards of nuclear security.”

Since its establishment, FANR has developed and continuously strengthened an integrated regulatory framework for nuclear security in accordance with national legislation and the UAE's international obligations and commitments.

FANR regulates nuclear facilities and nuclear and radioactive materials, conducts inspections and oversees compliance with nuclear security requirements in coordination with relevant national entities.

The UAE also continues to work closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency and international partners to exchange expertise, strengthen national capabilities and contribute to international efforts to enhance nuclear security.

In its 2026 assessment, NTI identified the UAE among 12 countries that have emerged as a new driving force for global nuclear security progress, recognising countries that have sustained domestic improvements, supported other governments and strengthened engagement with international institutions.

The UAE's performance in the 2026 NTI Nuclear Security Index reflects its commitment to continuous improvement and to maintaining a nuclear security regime capable of responding to evolving risks while contributing to the strengthening of the global nuclear security architecture.

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