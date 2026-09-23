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'Don't Be Fooled': Mohre Warns UAE Residents Of Deepfake Scams Impersonating Officials

'Don't Be Fooled': Mohre Warns UAE Residents Of Deepfake Scams Impersonating Officials


2026-09-23 02:42:13
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

The Ministry shared some important tips for UAE residents to keep in mind in order to protect their data and money
    By: Bahni Bandyopadhyay

    UAE residents have been warned about a growing fraud risk involving deepfake technology, with scammers creating fake videos, voice recordings and images that appear to come from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre).

    The Ministry urged people not to assume that a video or voice message is genuine simply because it looks or sounds convincing. Scammers may use deepfake technology to imitate Mohre officials or employees and trick people into sharing personal information, clicking on malicious links or transferring money.

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    The Ministry shared some important checks and tips for UAE residents to keep in mind in order to verify content authenticity and protect their data and finances from fraud attempts.

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    How scammers may use deepfakes

    According to Mohre, fraudsters may create:

      Fake videos

      Voice recordings

      Images

    These may be designed to appear as though they have been sent by the ministry or one of its officials or employees. The messages could include urgent requests or announcements aimed at persuading recipients to act quickly - such as sharing sensitive information or making a payment.

    How to protect yourself

    The Ministry advised residents to take several precautions when they receive an unexpected video, voice message or request claiming to be from Mohre.

    Here's what you should do:

      Don't trust a video or voice message just because it looks or sounds real

      Verify any request or announcement through Mohre's official channels

      Never share your personal or banking information in response to unverified messages or calls

      Always verify links before clicking on them

    The Ministry also said that if you have any doubts you should not respond to the request and contact the Mohre Contact Center to verify the authenticity of the message or the person claiming to represent the Ministry.

    New and emerging technologies can imitate faces and voices, but verifying through official channels is the best way to protect their personal information and their money from fraud, the Ministry reminded.

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Khaleej Times

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