UAE Residents' Air Travel Trips Set To Double In 20 Years, Says Airbus

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The number of trips UAE residents take is set to double over the next 20 years, according to Airbus' latest Global Market Forecast (GMF).

Released on Wednesday, the aviation manufacturer's report said UAE residents have a strong propensity to travel, among the highest in the world.

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Presenting the data, Antonio Da Costa, vice-president of market analysis and forecasting at Airbus, said the UAE recorded roughly three trips per capita a year in 2025, and this is projected to reach 6.5 trips per capita by 2045.

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Saudi Arabia is forecast to climb from 1.6 to 4.0 trips per capita over the same period, while Egypt is expected to rise more modestly, from 0.2 to 0.4.

The UAE's population has grown exceptionally over the past two decades, while travel and tourism have also witnessed immense growth as Dubai has become a global travel destination, attracting millions of tourists every year.

Da Costa said the trend reinforced Airbus' view of the UAE as“a very open economy” and“a global magnet for business” – one where continued growth depends on strong transport links to support the movement of people and capital.

Asked what was behind the near-doubling of UAE trips forecast for 2045, Gabriel Semelas, Airbus' president for Africa and the Middle East, said the growth reflected a combination of factors: rising tourism, population growth, an expanding middle class able to afford travel, and – significantly – connecting traffic, which he said accounted for“a huge portion” of demand.

On the manufacturing side, Airbus confirmed continued momentum in deliveries to UAE carriers this year.

He said Emirates has received 11 A350s so far in 2026, taking its total fleet to 27 aircraft of the type, with further deliveries expected. Etihad Airways has taken delivery of two A321s and two A350s, with more due before year-end. Saudi carrier Saudia has received seven A320s this year, also with further deliveries planned before the close of 2026.

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