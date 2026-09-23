More Small Aircraft Needed To Unlock UAE's Next Phase Of Business Aviation Growth: Mebaa

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE needs more smaller aircraft and an air-taxi operator to support the next phase of growth in its business aviation sector, an official at the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association said.

Executive Chairman at Mebaa Ali Alnaqbi said the UAE has developed into a major business aviation market, but the sector is still heavily focused on larger aircraft, limiting its ability to serve shorter business trips across the region.

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“We are in a great market now,” Alnaqbi told Khaleej Times.“But I'm not satisfied. I've been in the market (for years) and I'm not satisfied because we don't have the right aircraft.”

The chairman explained that smaller aircrafts would be needed, even if provided by only one company, to support the UAE's business aviation push.

For business trips, he said the industry is still competing with wide-body fleets and their selection of first and business-class seats. In places such as the US and Europe a charter flight would cost a fraction of the price, which is why many clients in the region opt for business-class seat in wide-body fleets.

“We don't have those aircraft here. I've been calling for the last 10 years to create a small aircraft company, what you call air taxi,” Alnaqbi said.

Speaking at a media briefing, the Mebaa chairman said that business aviation in the country was continuously growing

that other markets look to the UAE for its business aviation sector, adding that“(the UAE) is the market.”

Mebaa is a non-profit association representing the business aviation sector in the region. It also hosts the Mebaa show, which this year will take place on December 8 to 10 at the Dubai World Central Dubai Airshow site.

When asked if the Mebaa show in December will signal confidence to international airlines thus making them reconsider flight suspensions to the region, Alnaqbi said that it will certainly send the“right message to everybody.”

He called their decision to continue suspending to the region a“political decision” that doesn't merit a reason.

“For me, I see no reason to stop, as I've been in aviation for 35 years now. I see no reason to stop, but it's a political decision that is unjustified. You can't put a reason behind it. That's it.”

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