Abu Dhabi Attracts New Institutional Digital Asset Investment Venture

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Growing institutional interest in digital assets is driving demand for regulated investment products, prompting global asset managers and regional investment firms to explore new structures for professional investors in the Gulf.

In the latest example, Abu Dhabi-based Vertix Holdings and Barcelona-headquartered Iqana Technologies have signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a digital asset investment management partnership in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), subject to regulatory approvals. The venture is aimed at family offices, professional investors and asset managers seeking managed exposure to digital assets.

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The move comes as Abu Dhabi continues to position itself as a hub for digital asset businesses through ADGM's regulatory framework, while institutional investors increasingly seek managed strategies rather than direct cryptocurrency holdings. The companies said regional demand for professionally managed digital asset exposure is rising.

Under the proposed model, client assets would remain in investors' own accounts rather than being held by the investment manager, an approach that has gained traction among institutional investors focused on asset security and governance.

Iqana, a digital asset manager authorised by Spain's securities regulator under the European Union's MiCA framework, would contribute investment strategies, technology and risk-management capabilities to the partnership.

Amer Al Ahbabi, chairman of Vertix Holdings, said the company viewed governance and investor protection as key requirements for institutional participation in digital assets.

“With this venture, Vertix enters digital assets on the terms that define us: governed, transparent, and built to protect the investor,” Al Ahbabi said.“Establishing it in ADGM, alongside a regulated manager whose model keeps client assets in the client's own hands, is exactly how a market this important should be approached.”

Quim Allard, chief executive officer and co-founder of Iqana Technologies, said institutional investors increasingly expect the same standards in digital assets that apply across traditional asset classes.

“For institutional investors, digital assets have long lacked what every other asset class takes for granted: regulated management, transparent processes and the certainty that their assets remain under their control,” Allard said. He added that governance should be viewed as“the condition” for the market's growth rather than a constraint.

The two companies said they will now work on finalising the structure and scope of the partnership. The proposal remains subject to definitive agreements and regulatory authorisation.