UAE Firms Turn To AI Agents To Simplify Finance And Compliance

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As businesses grapple with mounting compliance requirements and growing volumes of financial data, artificial intelligence is increasingly being deployed to help owners and finance teams make faster decisions, improve oversight and automate routine processes.

The shift comes as companies in the UAE prepare for the country's e-invoicing rollout and look for ways to streamline accounting, tax and financial management functions without expanding internal resources.

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Against this backdrop, Dubai-based financial management platform mazeed has launched an AI-powered financial assistant designed to analyse business data, answer financial queries and flag potential risks before they become critical issues.

The company unveiled the AI agent, called Matha, at Seamless Middle East 2026 in Dubai. The tool allows users to interact with their financial information through natural-language conversations, enabling business owners to ask questions about cash flow, financial performance, customer payment behaviour and other aspects of their operations.

In addition to responding to queries, the platform is designed to proactively alert users to unusual financial trends, potential risks and upcoming compliance obligations such as tax filing deadlines.

According to Khalid Radi, chief executive of mazeed, access to financial data alone is often not enough for many business owners.

“Businesses today need more than access to financial data. They need to understand it and use it to make better decisions. Most business owners don't have the time to work through multiple reports and identify what actually requires their attention,” said Radi.

He said advancements in AI are making it possible for companies to access insights that previously required significant manual analysis Radi, chief executive of mazeed

“Business owners can ask Matha questions in plain language and receive answers based on their own financial information. But Matha doesn't only wait for a question. It also works proactively, notifying business owners about unusual trends, potential risks, upcoming tax-filing deadlines, and other matters that may require their attention,” he added.

The launch reflects a wider trend in the accounting and financial technology sector, where AI-powered assistants are increasingly being embedded into software platforms to automate reporting, data analysis and compliance monitoring.

mazeed said the AI assistant is available through its mobile application on iOS and Android and is included across its subscription tiers. The company's broader platform also includes invoicing, payment tracking, document scanning and accounting services.

The move comes as demand grows for integrated financial management tools that combine bookkeeping, tax compliance and digital invoicing capabilities, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises navigating an evolving regulatory environment.

“Business owners can ask Matha questions in plain language and receive answers based on their own financial information. But Matha doesn't only wait for a question. It also works proactively, notifying business owners about unusual trends, potential risks, upcoming tax-filing deadlines, and other matters that may require their attention,” he added.

The launch reflects a wider trend in the accounting and financial technology sector, where AI-powered assistants are increasingly being embedded into software platforms to automate reporting, data analysis and compliance monitoring.

mazeed said the AI assistant is available through its mobile application on iOS and Android and is included across its subscription tiers. The company's broader platform also includes invoicing, payment tracking, document scanning and accounting services.

The move comes as demand grows for integrated financial management tools that combine bookkeeping, tax compliance and digital invoicing capabilities, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises navigating an evolving regulatory environment.