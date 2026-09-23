60 GCC Leaders To Shape New Regional Study On Human-Tech Readiness

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Across the GCC, investment in artificial intelligence is accelerating. Organizations are deploying new tools, reshaping workflows and building AI capabilities across their workforces.

But amid that momentum, a different question is coming into focus: how ready are the leaders responsible for directing the transformation?

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That question will be at the Centre of the Human-Tech Synergy Summit, an invite-only research gathering taking place in Dubai on September 29.

Convened by human-technology leadership consultancy CLD, the summit will bring together 60 senior leaders from across the GCC to contribute to the Human-Tech Readiness Report, a study examining leadership readiness for AI adoption through the experience of executives working in the region.

Beyond technology readiness

Rather than focusing on access to AI tools or technological infrastructure, the research will examine four dimensions: Mindset, Skillset, Culture set and System set.

Together, they will explore how leaders think about AI, whether leadership teams have the capabilities to navigate it, how organizational cultures are responding and whether internal systems and governance are keeping pace.

For Omar Hayat, Director at CLD BLOOM, the research brings into focus a question that has increasingly shaped his work in leadership development: what happens when technology begins changing faster than the people and organizations expected to lead through it?

“For years, my work has centred on one belief: organizations only transform as far as their people are prepared to transform with them. AI has made that question impossible to ignore. We are entering a period where technology can move faster than leadership, culture and even our confidence in our own judgement.

This research is about understanding that gap through the lived experience of leaders here. For me, it is where years of work around human potential, leadership and transformation begin to come together in something the region can actually measure, learn from and build upon. The ambition is not simply to understand where we stand today, but to give leaders a stronger foundation for what comes next.”

Research built around the GCC

Much of the existing research around AI readiness and organizational transformation has been developed using data from North America and Europe. CLD BLOOM says the new study is intended to add a perspective grounded specifically in the leadership and organizational realities of the GCC.

The gathering has therefore been structured as a research session rather than a conventional conference. Each participating executive will contribute to the findings, allowing experiences from 60 organizations to be discussed and compared in a closed setting.

According to CLD BLOOM, participating organizations will be acknowledged in the resulting Human-Tech Readiness Report, which the consultancy intends to submit to international AI research journals.

The human side of AI adoption

As organizations continue to invest in AI for productivity, efficiency and transformation, the research turns attention to a less tangible part of adoption: the ability of leaders to make decisions around the technology, build confidence within their teams and create organizational environments capable of adapting with it.

The study is intended to establish a regional view of that relationship between technological progress and human readiness. As AI becomes more deeply embedded in organizations, the question may no longer be simply whether businesses are ready for the technology, but whether leadership, culture and human capability are evolving quickly enough alongside it.

The Human-Tech Synergy Summit will take place in Dubai on September 29.