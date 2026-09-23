Bentley Tests Wealthy Buyers' Interest In Going Electric With First EV

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bentley on Wednesday unveiled its first fully electric vehicle, betting that wealthy buyers want zero-emission motoring without sacrificing the design cues that have defined the British luxury carmaker for more than a century.

The launch of the Torcal SUV comes just months after Ferrari's first EV drew criticism from some enthusiasts for bearing little resemblance to the Italian brand's traditional low-slung, petrol-powered sports cars.

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Bentley's debut EV, by contrast, is unmistakably part of the family. It retains styling cues from the company's combustion-engine models, right down to diamond-shaped lights designed to evoke a traditional front grille, even though EVs do not require one for engine cooling.

The car also recreates the feel of a V8 engine through a soundtrack based on orchestral timpani, or kettledrums, supported by smaller drums that quicken as the vehicle accelerates.

A 'more affordable Bentley'

"Our intention was always to make a Bentley first," Bentley CEO Frank-Steffen Walliser told Reuters. "We feel people are not asking for a completely different car just because it's electric."

Beyond Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, owned by BMW, is the only other major ultra-luxury carmaker currently selling an EV.

Lamborghini, which like Bentley is owned by the Volkswagen Group, has delayed its first EV until the end of the decade. Britain's McLaren said last week it had no plans for an EV, with both citing limited customer demand.

Bentley previously delayed the launch of its first EV until 2026 and abandoned a target of becoming fully electric by 2030, saying customers were not ready to make the shift.

Unlike Ferrari's electric Luce, which starts at €550,000 ($628,000), the Torcal sits at the lower end of Bentley's range, with a starting price of £173,000 ($230,000).

Walliser said the model represents a "more affordable Bentley... that definitely opens new markets".

Bentley has been showcasing the vehicle to existing and prospective customers, with strong interest from Europe, the Middle East and US states where EV adoption is high. A launch campaign in China will begin next year.

"Half of the interest comes from existing customers," looking for a new EV or to replace a car in their fleets, while "approximately 50% are new to the brand," Walliser said.

Bentley said it has invested £350 million ($465 million) in its plant in Crewe, northwest England, to build the Torcal.

The news comes days after McLaren unveiled a £500-million investment in Britain and Nissan said it would invest £170 million to build a new model there.

British business minister Jonathan Reynolds said Bentley's investment was "proof once again that we're creating the right conditions for good growth".