Trump's Board Of Peace To Unveil $2.45 Billion Gaza Recovery Plan: Axios

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace will unveil a six-month, $2.45 billion recovery plan for Gaza at a meeting of its members on Wednesday, Axios reported.

The proposed plan includes projected spending for temporary housing, rubble removal, hospital repairs, economic recovery and the deployment of a multinational security force, the report added, citing a copy of the plan.

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Reuters could not immediately verify the report

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