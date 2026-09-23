10-Day Mourning Period: Saudi Consulate Postpones National Day Celebration In Dubai
Initially scheduled for Thursday, September 24, the celebrations will now be held on Sunday, October 4, at 7pm at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai.Recommended For You
This comes after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a period of mourning for 10 days on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed.
Other major events and large-scale celebrations in the emirate have also been postponed in the emirate on the account of the peiod of mourning.ALSO READ
- What happens during an official mourning period in UAE? Saudi Arabia postpones National Day fireworks, drone shows until further notice
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