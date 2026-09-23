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10-Day Mourning Period: Saudi Consulate Postpones National Day Celebration In Dubai

10-Day Mourning Period: Saudi Consulate Postpones National Day Celebration In Dubai


2026-09-23 02:41:05
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia's consulate in Dubai have announced that celebrations for the kingdom's National Day are being postponed to a later date.

Initially scheduled for Thursday, September 24, the celebrations will now be held on Sunday, October 4, at 7pm at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in Dubai.

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This comes after Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced a period of mourning for 10 days on the passing of Sheikh Ahmed.

Other major events and large-scale celebrations in the emirate have also been postponed in the emirate on the account of the peiod of mourning.

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Khaleej Times

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