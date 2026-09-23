How Dubai-Born Restaurants Became Global Celebrity Hotspots

Michael Jordan in Monaco, Novak Djokovic in London, Jessica Alba in Miami and Rafael Nadal in St Tropez are among the high-profile names seen at venues created in Dubai.

For Fundamental Hospitality, the UAE-born group behind GAIA, Shanghai Me, La Maison Ani and NYX, the celebrity roll call points to a wider shift. Homegrown hospitality concepts, once associated primarily with Dubai's fast-moving dining scene, are becoming established fixtures in some of the world's most competitive luxury destinations.

This summer, the group welcomed almost half a million guests across five global hotspots, driven by venues in London, Monaco, Marbella, Miami and two new seasonal destinations, St Tropez and Bodrum.

At GAIA Monaco, guests included Michael Jordan, Idris Elba, Travis Scott, Tom Brady and actress Kelly Rutherford. In London, tennis champion Novak Djokovic, singer Nicole Scherzinger and entrepreneur Huda Kattan were among those visiting GAIA, while Shanghai Me welcomed DJ Peggy Gou, rapper A$AP Rocky and singer Kesha. NYX London also hosted A$AP Rocky, alongside Burna Boy and Skepta.

Further afield, GAIA Miami has attracted Jessica Alba, Ludacris and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki since opening in May. At GAIA St Tropez, guests included Rafael Nadal, Formula One driver Carlos Sainz, NBA player Jimmy Butler and singer Robin Thicke. In Bodrum, the summer pop-up drew fashion designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, footballer Dani Olmo and Turkish singer Hadise.

The names help underline the cultural pull of the venues, but the group's expansion is also backed by significant demand. GAIA's first summer pop-ups in St Tropez and Bodrum welcomed more than 60,000 guests, while GAIA's venues in London, Marbella and Monaco collectively received more than 134,000 guests over the summer. La Maison Ani London recorded more than 60,000 covers, averaging over 500 guests a day.

Across London, GAIA, La Maison Ani and Shanghai Me welcomed more than 140,000 guests over the summer, an important marker in a city where the luxury dining market is crowded with long-established international names.

“London is one of the world's most competitive luxury dining markets, so welcoming a consistently strong volume of guests across our three venues is a significant achievement,” said Evgeny Kuzin, chairman of Fundamental Hospitality.“It demonstrates that concepts born in Dubai can successfully compete at the highest level internationally and, in many cases, set new benchmarks for luxury hospitality.”

At the centre of the group's international push is GAIA. Created in Dubai and launched in DIFC in 2018, the Greek-inspired concept has grown from one restaurant into a global brand with locations in Dubai, Doha, London, Marbella, Monte Carlo and Miami. Its new St Tropez and Bodrum pop-ups marked its arrival in two of the Mediterranean's most sought-after summer destinations.

“In just three years, GAIA has become a go-to destination not only in Dubai and Doha, but also in London, Miami, Marbella and Monaco,” Kuzin said.“This summer, we expanded further into St Tropez and Bodrum. To see the brand establish such a strong presence across these markets in such a short period of time is something we are extremely proud of.”

The success is not simply about replicating a Dubai restaurant in another city. It is about exporting a particular kind of experience, where food, design, music, service and social energy come together. Each venue has its own setting and local audience, but the concepts retain the sense of occasion that first made them stand out in Dubai.

Established in 2011, Fundamental Hospitality has built a portfolio spanning the Middle East, Europe, the UK and the US. Alongside GAIA, its concepts include Shanghai Me, Alaya, La Maison Ani, Sirene by GAIA, Maison de la Plage, Adaline, Kigo, Piatti and Izu Burger.

As Dubai increasingly builds influence beyond its borders, its hospitality brands are becoming part of that story. The stars may be arriving for dinner, but the broader message is that UAE-born concepts are now competing, and succeeding, on the global luxury stage.

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