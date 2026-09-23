Ella Langley Breaks Mariah Carey's Record With 23 Weeks At Billboard No. 1

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Ella Langley has broken a major Billboard record after her hit Choosin' Texas became the longest-running No. 1 song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100.

The country singer's track has now spent 23 weeks at the top of the chart, surpassing the previous record held by Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You, which spent a total of 22 weeks at No. 1.

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Choosin' Texas was released in October 2025 and went on to become one of the biggest songs of 2026.

The track was co-written by Langley alongside Miranda Lambert, Luke and Joybeth Taylor, with Lambert also serving as one of its producers.

Its 23-week run also takes it past several other songs that previously held or approached the record, including Lil Nas X's Old Town Road, Shaboozey's A Bar Song (Tipsy) and Whitney Houston's I Will Always Love You.

The song's success has extended beyond the Hot 100.

Earlier this year, Choosin' Texas also became the first song to simultaneously top Billboard's Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

According to data from Luminate reported by the Associated Press, the track had reached more than 911 million on-demand streams in the US and 1.26 billion globally by mid-August.

The milestone comes as Langley continues a rapid rise in country music. Her monthly Spotify listeners have grown from fewer than one million at the beginning of 2023 to more than 32 million.

Choosin' Texas now holds the record for the most weeks spent at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving Langley one of the biggest chart achievements in the ranking's history.

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