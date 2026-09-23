Qatar Chamber Hosts Dialogue Session For Women Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Chamber hosted a dialogue session organized by the Women Entrepreneurs Community (WEC), an initiative of the Youth Initiatives Incubator under the Ministry of Sports and Youth, in cooperation with the Young Entrepreneurs Club, women entrepreneurs to exchange experiences.

The Chamber's hosting of the session underscores its commitment to supporting entrepreneurship, empowering women entrepreneurs, and fostering knowledge exchange, networking, and sustainable business growth.

The session is part of WEC's efforts to create a platform for women entrepreneurs and aspiring businesswomen to exchange knowledge, share experiences, build professional networks, and explore new opportunities for collaboration and business growth.

Head of the initiative, Hamda Al Kaabi, highlighted the initiative's goal of fostering a supportive community where women entrepreneurs can share experiences and learn from real-life success stories and challenges.

The session also explored topics including brand identity, understanding customer needs, product and service development, and the importance of resilience, consistency, and flexibility in responding to changing market demands. The discussion emphasized the value of practical experience in helping entrepreneurs make informed decisions and navigate the challenges of business development.

The event featured an engaging exchange with attendees, who participated in an interactive session and shared their own experiences and challenges related to launching and managing businesses.

The session is part of a broader series of programs and activities organized by the Youth Initiatives Incubator in cooperation with the Young Entrepreneurs Club to support youth initiatives, empower young people and women in entrepreneurship and innovation, and foster communities that promote learning, networking, and collaboration.