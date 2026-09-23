QFZ Chief Discusses Cooperation With Hillwood And The Perot Group In New York Talks

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: Qatar's Free Zones Authority (QFZ) chief has discussed potential cooperation with Hillwood and The Perot Group on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum Special Edition at UNGA 2026.

CEO of QFZ HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Faisal Al-Thani met with Ross Perot Jr., the chairman of Hillwood and The Perot Companies in New York to explore opportunities for collaboration.

The talks covered ways to leverage Hillwood's experience and the AllianceTexas inland-port model in Qatar across key strategic sectors, including real estate, logistics, aviation and technology.