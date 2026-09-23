QSE Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) Index closed Wednesday's trading session up 31.75 points, or 0.33 percent, at 9,545.54 points.

Trading volume reached 179,432,567 shares, with turnover totaling QR 394,074,182.478 through 24,012 transactions across all sectors.

The shares of 40 companies advanced during the session, whereas those of nine others declined, while four companies kept their previous closing prices unchanged.

Market capitalization stood at QR 576,634,323,328.314 at the close of trading, down from QR 573,910,646,975.266 in the previous session.