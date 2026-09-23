Sustainability Model Should Be Rooted In Resilience, Local Conditions: Fahad Al-Attiyah

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A nation's long-term sustainability and resilience depend on developing an economic model that reflects its unique environmental and demographic conditions, said the Ambassador Fahad bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, formerly Qatar's ambassador to Russia and the UK.

Al-Attiyah was addressing the students, faculty and community members at Georgetown University in Qatar (GU-Q) yesterday at an interactive session moderated by Prof Patrick Laude, GU-Q. Al-Attiyah previously led

Qatar's National Food Security Programme and is also the founder of Caravane Earth and Heenat Salma Farm.

“For Qatar, resilience requires an economic model grounded in our actual conditions. We must use our energy endowment to develop lasting capabilities, strengthen the productive capacity of our people, invest in regenerative agriculture, improve water efficiency, and develop locally appropriate architecture and partnerships. It is to be anti-fragile,” said al-Attiyah.

Al-Attiyah said:“Qatar's sustainability journey should go beyond improving the efficiency of existing consumption patterns and focus instead on building long-term national capabilities, strengthening resilience and recognising the limits imposed by water, soil, energy and human resources.”

Al-Attiyah identified water, soil, people and energy as four fundamental determinants of a state's long-term viability. He noted that Qatar has an exceptional energy endowment but faces significant constraints in natural renewable freshwater, productive soil and the size of its national population.

“The country has overcome many of these limitations through engineering, international trade and imported labour. However, overcoming a natural constraint technologically does not mean the constraint has disappeared,” he noted

Al-Attiyah also called for greater attention to water efficiency and regenerative agriculture as part of Qatar's sustainability efforts. He stated that sustainability should not be understood simply as maintaining existing patterns of consumption through more efficient technologies.

“Sustainability cannot simply mean making an unsustainable way of life marginally more efficient,” he said, noting the need for a renewed understanding of limits, sufficiency, responsibility, and purpose.

He said the environmental challenge was a crisis of resources, pointing out that technological progress alone could not establish the appropriate limits of human consumption.

The ambassador also linked sustainability to Qatar's architectural and cultural heritage, saying traditional societies often had to organise their lives around environmental limits that were more immediate and visible.

He underlined that water availability, climate and locally available materials historically influenced settlement patterns, architecture and construction practices.

“There is no universal model of development,” al-Attiyah said.“Applying the same economic prescription to countries with fundamentally different environmental and demographic conditions is inappropriate.”

He also highlighted the importance of traditional knowledge and craftsmanship as part of a broader sustainability agenda.

Craftsmanship, he said, combines knowledge, judgement, responsibility towards materials and meaningful human participation. Traditional techniques should therefore not be viewed merely as heritage to be preserved in museums, but as knowledge that can contribute to contemporary economic and environmental practices.

The official remarked that there should be greater attention to traditional architecture and urbanism, organic agriculture and food, natural handmade textiles, and the creative and intellectual fields.

“Such approaches could reconnect people with the processes through which their material needs are met, while creating sustainable livelihoods and reducing the distance between producers, consumers and natural resources,” he pointed out.

“If we advocate regenerative agriculture, we must demonstrate its environmental and economic performance. If we advocate craftsmanship, we must develop markets through which craftspeople can earn sustainable livelihoods,” he continued.

Similarly, he said natural architecture must address practical issues including construction methods, regulations, costs and training.

Al-Attiyah added that initiatives focused on sustainable agriculture, natural architecture and craftsmanship could serve as testing grounds for approaches that might eventually be adapted elsewhere.