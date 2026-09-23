Qatar Foundation Fosters Global Dialogue On Tradition, Progress At UNGA

MENAFN - Gulf Times) As the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly takes place, Qatar Foundation (QF) has fostered a global dialogue at Goals House in New York on how inherited knowledge, cultural identity, and local wisdom can help address some of the world's most pressing challenges.

Titled 'Tradition Meets Tomorrow', and bringing together representatives from the Jane Goodall Institute of Canada, Aga Khan Foundation, Harvard Business School, Smithsonian Science Education Centre, and other international institutions, the interactive gathering at Tavern on the Green in the US city's Central Park reflected the spirit of the traditional Qatari majlis while aligning with the mission of Goals House. On this convening platform, leaders from business, government, philanthropy, academia, and civil society tackle global challenges through collaboration and dialogue.

The discussion opened with reflections on how QF draws on heritage as a foundation for innovation and long-term development.

It explored how communities can navigate complex global challenges by combining cultural values with forward-looking solutions, while emphasising a message that resonated throughout the majlis: every society possesses a rich inheritance of knowledge, traditions, and values that can guide future innovation and development.

Sheikha Aisha al-Thani, manager of Strategic Curation, QF said:“We often think of progress as something new, something that has never been done before. But I think it can be helpful to see progress as cyclical, drawing on the knowledge and traditions passed down through generations and applying them to today's challenges.”

The conversation also focused on the future of cities and sustainability in a session featuring experts from global and regional organisations, including QF's Earthna Centre for a Sustainable Future.

“Climate is one of the greatest challenges facing humanity, but it cannot be the only lens through which we shape our cities,” Hélène Chartier, director of Urban Planning and Design, C40 Cities, said.“When we transform a place, we must think not only about sustainability, but also about its social function, mobility, and the everyday needs of people.

Dr Samie Kayani, sustainable urbanism specialist, Earthna, explained,“We work closely with government partners to co-create projects that respond to local needs, because there is no one-size-fits-all solution. When we talk about traditional knowledge, the first step is understanding how it can be applied in ways that are relevant and impactful for each community.”

Reinforcing knowledge as a driver of progress, the majlis also explored how education systems can remain rooted in culture, values, and identity while preparing young people for an increasingly complex future.

Speakers from QF's Pre-University Education and other value-based schools, alongside international partners, discussed how values-based education can be embedded across learning environments while remaining responsive to contemporary challenges.

“Progressive education is often associated with what is newest. At Qatar Foundation, we are helping to frame progress differently – recognising that heritage, values and inherited knowledge are not barriers to innovation, but part of the knowledge we innovate from,” Elizabeth Kennedy, director of Academyati, a QF school, said.

Maryam al-Hajri, executive director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at QF's Pre-University Education, said:“Heritage is not separate from the future, it is part of who we are. By helping teachers integrate local knowledge, culture, and lived experiences into the classroom, we can bridge heritage and future aspirations and equip students to help shape the world ahead.”

Alison Watson, founder of Class Of Your Own and Creator of Design Engineer Construct! Learning Programme, said construction and the built environment should play a greater role in school curricula.

“Education needs to have a purpose, and construction offers a powerful way to connect learning to the real world, helping young people see how the knowledge and skills they gain in school can be used to solve challenges and shape the future,” she added.