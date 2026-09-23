Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM) Soars On Contract News

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) newswire) a trusted platform for investing ideas including AI and aviation stocks issues a news and trading alert for Surf Air Mobility Inc. (NYSE: SRFM ).

The stock makes the NYSE top gainers list following news. Surf Air is trading at 0.9072 +0.1372 (+17.82%) on volume of over 10 Million shares. The stock has a morning high of $0.9315.

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. Surf Air Mobility currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. These capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.

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Surf Air Mobility today announced that the Company has signed a definitive agreement with SkyDance Air for OperatorOS, Surf Air Mobility's SurfOS flight operations software for Part 135 operators powered by Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). This contract is the Company's second commercial OperatorOS agreement and will contribute to the Company's goal of having five operators live on OperatorOS by the end of 2026. Surf Air Mobility will earn a percentage of revenue for all SkyDance flights managed through the OperatorOS software.

SkyDance is the second largest single-fleet operator of Cirrus Vision Jets in North America and currently operates 3 aircraft, and plans to grow to approximately 10 aircraft in 2027. OperatorOS will help SkyDance streamline and optimize aircraft and crew scheduling, generate actionable insights and clearer visibility into their operations, and reduce manual processes, all from a single AI-enabled software solution.

OperatorOS is designed to manage aircraft and crew scheduling, flight management, reporting, and distribution for Part 135 operators. OperatorOS has been used internally to run Surf Air Mobility's own airline operations, Southern Airways and Mokulele Airlines, since 2025, and was recently approved by the Federal Aviation Administration as an authorized system of record for electronic signatures and recordkeeping.

Each new operator on OperatorOS adds supply and operational data to the SurfOS platform which strengthens the supply and demand dynamics between OperatorOS and BrokerOS and improves distribution via the broker network using BrokerOS.

This agreement reflects Surf Air Mobility's continued progress in commercializing SurfOS across the private aviation and advanced air mobility industries. SurfOS's three flagship products, BrokerOS, OperatorOS, and OwnerOS, are designed to connect brokers, operators, and aircraft owners on a single platform to unlock data-driven efficiency across the private aviation market and replace existing fragmented software.

Surf Air Mobility is a Los Angeles-based air mobility platform. With its AI-enabled SurfOS software, Surf Air Mobility provides technology designed to support the modernization of air operations and the adoption of next-generation aircraft. Surf Air Mobility currently operates one of the largest commuter airlines in the United States by scheduled departures and provides private charter services. Together, these businesses provide the operational scale and real-world operating data to validate and deploy its software. These capabilities position Surf Air Mobility as a leader shaping a more efficient, connected, and accessible future for aviation.

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