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The Fed May Have Raised Its Policy Rate By 25 Basis Points Last Week, But Gold Is Still Up 17% GBP Over The Past Year


2026-09-23 02:33:50
(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) newswire), a leader in mining investing news and home of theExploring Mining Podcast, issues market commentary from Rick Kanda, Managing Director at The Gold Bullion Company.

Rick Kanda, Managing Director at The Gold Bullion Company shares insight on what the latest Fed update could mean for gold prices and why short-term volatility doesn't necessarily change gold's long-term investment case.

What does the latest Fed decision mean for gold?AdvertisementCould gold fall further?What should investors be watching next?

Rick finishes:

Fed officials signal rate hikes

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