The Fed May Have Raised Its Policy Rate By 25 Basis Points Last Week, But Gold Is Still Up 17% GBP Over The Past Year
Rick Kanda, Managing Director at The Gold Bullion Company shares insight on what the latest Fed update could mean for gold prices and why short-term volatility doesn't necessarily change gold's long-term investment case.What does the latest Fed decision mean for gold?AdvertisementCould gold fall further?What should investors be watching next?
Rick finishes:Fed officials signal rate hikes
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