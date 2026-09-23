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Somchai Akkarawittayapoom Transforms Curiosity And Innovation Into A New Vision For Luxury Living
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – Great entrepreneurs are often defined by their willingness to question what others take for granted. For Mr. Somchai Akkarawittayapoom, President at Arkitektura Public Company Limited, curiosity has been a constant driving force throughout a career spanning technology, entrepreneurship, research, and luxury living. His visionary leadership and commitment to continuous innovation have earned him the Master Entrepreneur award recognition at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2026 Thailand, organized by Enterprise Asia.
Mr. Somchai began his professional career as a Systems Engineer at IBM in 1991 before advancing to Sales Director at Sun Microsystems (Thailand). His experience at the intersection of technology and business laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey, leading him to co-found technology system integration companies MFEC Public Co., Ltd. and Tangerine Co., Ltd.
In 2003, Mr. Somchai founded Arkitektura, bringing his analytical and systematic approach into Thailand's high-end furniture and luxury living sector. Under his leadership, the company has evolved beyond conventional furniture retailing into a comprehensive platform combining internationally recognised furniture, kitchen, bathroom, and home lifestyle brands with project expertise and personalised service. Its capabilities now extend across retail, residential, hospitality, and large-scale projects.
His passion for innovation extends well beyond business. Mr. Somchai is the inventor of Mappage®, a knowledge-mapping and spatial-visualization technology protected by six U.S. patents and multiple international patents. He also pursues independent research into mathematical and knowledge systems, reflecting a lifelong commitment to exploring new ways of understanding complex ideas and creating value.
A significant milestone in his entrepreneurial journey came with Arkitektura's transition into a publicly listed company, marking a new chapter in its development and strengthening its foundation for future expansion. Today, Mr. Somchai envisions Arkitektura evolving beyond a destination for world-class furniture into a comprehensive platform for exceptional living, guided by the vision of“Elevating life to a realm of endless happiness”.
With a career shaped by technology, entrepreneurship, and an enduring pursuit of knowledge, Mr. Somchai continues to challenge conventional thinking and explore new possibilities. Through Arkitektura, he is building not simply a business, but a long-term vision for how design, innovation, craftsmanship, and service can come together to create more meaningful living experiences.
Mr. Somchai began his professional career as a Systems Engineer at IBM in 1991 before advancing to Sales Director at Sun Microsystems (Thailand). His experience at the intersection of technology and business laid the foundation for his entrepreneurial journey, leading him to co-found technology system integration companies MFEC Public Co., Ltd. and Tangerine Co., Ltd.
In 2003, Mr. Somchai founded Arkitektura, bringing his analytical and systematic approach into Thailand's high-end furniture and luxury living sector. Under his leadership, the company has evolved beyond conventional furniture retailing into a comprehensive platform combining internationally recognised furniture, kitchen, bathroom, and home lifestyle brands with project expertise and personalised service. Its capabilities now extend across retail, residential, hospitality, and large-scale projects.
His passion for innovation extends well beyond business. Mr. Somchai is the inventor of Mappage®, a knowledge-mapping and spatial-visualization technology protected by six U.S. patents and multiple international patents. He also pursues independent research into mathematical and knowledge systems, reflecting a lifelong commitment to exploring new ways of understanding complex ideas and creating value.
A significant milestone in his entrepreneurial journey came with Arkitektura's transition into a publicly listed company, marking a new chapter in its development and strengthening its foundation for future expansion. Today, Mr. Somchai envisions Arkitektura evolving beyond a destination for world-class furniture into a comprehensive platform for exceptional living, guided by the vision of“Elevating life to a realm of endless happiness”.
With a career shaped by technology, entrepreneurship, and an enduring pursuit of knowledge, Mr. Somchai continues to challenge conventional thinking and explore new possibilities. Through Arkitektura, he is building not simply a business, but a long-term vision for how design, innovation, craftsmanship, and service can come together to create more meaningful living experiences.
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