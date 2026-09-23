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MIHAS 2026 Drives Malaysian Trade With Its Signature International Sourcing Programme, Connecting 450 International Buyers With 600 Malaysian Exporters
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Over 4,000 high-impact B2B meetings scheduled to connect local exporters with top global buyersKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – The 22nd Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) opens today at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur. The showcase commences with its signature International Sourcing Programme (INSP), facilitating over 4,000 scheduled pre-arranged meetings between Malaysian exporters and international buyers from 58 economies.
The INSP will once again serve as the primary growth driver, leveraging high-intensity B2B matchings to convert pre-vetted, high-intent global buyers into immediate export orders for Malaysian businesses. Demonstrating strong international demand, this year's programme brings together around 450 buyers, including 50 premium buyers.
Participating buyers represent a balanced mix of traditional and non-traditional markets, highlighting the INSP's global footprint. First-time participating economies, including Comoros and Rwanda, are tapping directly into Malaysia's established Halal ecosystem to source high-quality products and services. As the global Halal market scales toward USD10 trillion by 2030, the INSP offers local exporters the strategic foothold needed to capture premium market share.
In terms of regional turnout, Northeast Asia and ASEAN anchor the buyer contingents, closely followed by expanding representation from Africa as a key non-traditional growth market. This broad multi-regional footprint underscores the widespread international demand for Malaysian Halal products and reinforces our standing as the premier global Halal hub.
“The INSP represents the core engine and 'soul' of MIHAS. With international buyers actively seeking high-quality Malaysian Halal products and services, our local SMEs must take full advantage of this platform. This strategic initiative has always served as a direct catalyst for local businesses, unlocking their access to high-value global trade networks and driving sustainable, long-term export growth”, stated Dato' Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of MATRADE.
“The commercial calibre of these buyers directly advances Malaysia's export diversification. With premium buyers representing nearly RM700 billion in combined annual revenue, procurement spans beyond standard F&B into specialised ingredients, biotechnology, Islamic finance, logistics, and education, driving our shift toward services-led exports and deeper global supply chain integration”, he added.
The physical International Sourcing Programme (INSP) takes place today, 23 September 2026, at MITEC, alongside the virtual INSP component running from 1 April to 30 November 2026. Beyond the on-site B2B sessions, up to 150 international virtual buyers will participate remotely to conduct business with local exporters. Visitor registration remains open via the official MIHAS 2026 portal at
The INSP will once again serve as the primary growth driver, leveraging high-intensity B2B matchings to convert pre-vetted, high-intent global buyers into immediate export orders for Malaysian businesses. Demonstrating strong international demand, this year's programme brings together around 450 buyers, including 50 premium buyers.
Participating buyers represent a balanced mix of traditional and non-traditional markets, highlighting the INSP's global footprint. First-time participating economies, including Comoros and Rwanda, are tapping directly into Malaysia's established Halal ecosystem to source high-quality products and services. As the global Halal market scales toward USD10 trillion by 2030, the INSP offers local exporters the strategic foothold needed to capture premium market share.
In terms of regional turnout, Northeast Asia and ASEAN anchor the buyer contingents, closely followed by expanding representation from Africa as a key non-traditional growth market. This broad multi-regional footprint underscores the widespread international demand for Malaysian Halal products and reinforces our standing as the premier global Halal hub.
“The INSP represents the core engine and 'soul' of MIHAS. With international buyers actively seeking high-quality Malaysian Halal products and services, our local SMEs must take full advantage of this platform. This strategic initiative has always served as a direct catalyst for local businesses, unlocking their access to high-value global trade networks and driving sustainable, long-term export growth”, stated Dato' Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of MATRADE.
“The commercial calibre of these buyers directly advances Malaysia's export diversification. With premium buyers representing nearly RM700 billion in combined annual revenue, procurement spans beyond standard F&B into specialised ingredients, biotechnology, Islamic finance, logistics, and education, driving our shift toward services-led exports and deeper global supply chain integration”, he added.
The physical International Sourcing Programme (INSP) takes place today, 23 September 2026, at MITEC, alongside the virtual INSP component running from 1 April to 30 November 2026. Beyond the on-site B2B sessions, up to 150 international virtual buyers will participate remotely to conduct business with local exporters. Visitor registration remains open via the official MIHAS 2026 portal at
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