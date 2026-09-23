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Melco's Morpheus Becomes Macau's First Hotel To Receive Three MICHELIN Keys
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>MACAU SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ: MLCO) announces that Morpheus at City of Dreams has been awarded Three MICHELIN Keys in the MICHELIN Guide's 2026 global hotel selection, becoming the first hotel in Macau to receive the distinction. Morpheus was promoted from Two Keys, which it held in the 2025 selection.
Three MICHELIN Keys, described by the Guide as“an extraordinary stay”, is the highest level of recognition in the MICHELIN Key system. The 2026 selection comprises 2,832 hotels worldwide, of which 155 hold Three Keys. Morpheus is one of two hotels in Hong Kong and Macau at this level.
In its citation, the MICHELIN Guide described Morpheus as combining“futuristic architectural design” with luxury hospitality, gastronomy and personalized guest services.
Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said,“When we set out to build Morpheus, we wanted to create a hotel that Macau had never seen. Bringing that ambition to life was a collective achievement, and our colleagues carry it forward through the care they give our guests every day. This recognition belongs to them. It also affirms the direction we have taken as a company: to be defined by the quality of our hospitality, our dining, our design and our people. We are grateful to the MICHELIN Guide, and proud to bring Macau its first Three Keys.”
Designed by the late visionary architect Dame Zaha Hadid and named one of the World's Most Beautiful Hotels by the Prix Versailles, the global architecture and design award at UNESCO, Morpheus is the world's first high-rise supported by a free-form steel exoskeleton. Located within Melco's flagship property City of Dreams, Morpheus seamlessly blends luxury accommodation options, MICHELIN-starred dining, and immersive art experiences to redefine luxury living.
Three MICHELIN Keys, described by the Guide as“an extraordinary stay”, is the highest level of recognition in the MICHELIN Key system. The 2026 selection comprises 2,832 hotels worldwide, of which 155 hold Three Keys. Morpheus is one of two hotels in Hong Kong and Macau at this level.
In its citation, the MICHELIN Guide described Morpheus as combining“futuristic architectural design” with luxury hospitality, gastronomy and personalized guest services.
Mr. Lawrence Ho, Chairman & CEO of Melco, said,“When we set out to build Morpheus, we wanted to create a hotel that Macau had never seen. Bringing that ambition to life was a collective achievement, and our colleagues carry it forward through the care they give our guests every day. This recognition belongs to them. It also affirms the direction we have taken as a company: to be defined by the quality of our hospitality, our dining, our design and our people. We are grateful to the MICHELIN Guide, and proud to bring Macau its first Three Keys.”
Designed by the late visionary architect Dame Zaha Hadid and named one of the World's Most Beautiful Hotels by the Prix Versailles, the global architecture and design award at UNESCO, Morpheus is the world's first high-rise supported by a free-form steel exoskeleton. Located within Melco's flagship property City of Dreams, Morpheus seamlessly blends luxury accommodation options, MICHELIN-starred dining, and immersive art experiences to redefine luxury living.
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