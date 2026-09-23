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HKSH Medical Group Strengthens Collaboration With United Imaging
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>Introducing Hong Kong's First Total-Body PET/CT System to Strengthen“Dual-Tracer” in Nuclear Medicine and Advance Innovation in Cancer TheranosticsHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – HKSH Medical Group (HKSH) has long been committed to advancing precision medicine. In the field of cancer diagnosis, HKSH actively introduces innovative technologies and promotes clinical research to support the most accurate clinical diagnosis and treatment planning, where nuclear medicine is an indispensable medical specialty in modern cancer diagnosis and treatment. To further expand its technological capabilities, HKSH Cancer Centre has introduced Hong Kong's first long axial total-body PET/CT system, developed by United Imaging Healthcare (United Imaging). The system enables highly sensitive whole-body dynamic imaging combining low radiation exposure, efficiency and high precision. In a single imaging examination, it can accurately track small early-stage cancer lesions and hidden metastatic cancer cells throughout the body, significantly enhancing diagnostic effectiveness and helping physicians formulate targeted precision treatment plans.
Mr. Wyman LI, Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, Mr. BAO Jun, President of United Imaging Healthcare, Mr. XIA Jusong, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare, and Dr. Garrett HO, Head of Department of Nuclear Medicine and PET at HKSH, officiated today at the launch ceremony for Hong Kong's first long-axial total-body PET/CT system. The ceremony marks the strengthened collaboration between HKSH and United Imaging, further advancing innovation in medical imaging technology and the development of higher clinical diagnostic standards across Greater China.
Mr. Wyman LI, Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, said,“Precision cancer care is at the core of HKSH's development, while advanced diagnostic imaging is an indispensable component of precision medicine. HKSH established Asia's first clinical PET centre in 1999. Today, HKSH operates 5 medical cyclotrons and 3 radiopharmacy laboratories capable of producing more than 30 types of positron-emitting tracers and isotope-based medicines, making it one of the few cancer centres in the region with comprehensive nuclear medicine services.”
With high expectations for the collaboration between HKSH and United Imaging in advancing nuclear medicine imaging, Mr. Wyman LI added,“Last year, HKSH and United Imaging entered into a strategic collaboration, through which HKSH helps optimise the application of United Imaging's CT systems with its extensive clinical experience. This year, we are deepening our collaboration by introducing Hong Kong's first total-body PET/CT system. The system overcomes the limitations of conventional scanning and helps detect early and hidden cancer lesions. This new generation of PET/CT scanners enable further integration of HKSH's extensive clinical experience with United Imaging's advanced research and development capabilities. Together, we aim to provide safer, more efficient and personalised cancer diagnosis and treatment for patients in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Looking ahead, we will continue to promote innovation in medical imaging and establish new standards for precision medicine.”
Mr. Jun BAO, President of United Imaging Healthcare, said,“United Imaging has always believed that the value of medical imaging innovation lies in addressing real clinical needs and creating meaningful value for patients. Looking ahead, we look forward to working with HKSH to bring advanced molecular imaging technologies to more patients in Hong Kong.”
The United Imaging uMI Panorama GS total-body PET/CT system's most significant breakthrough is its 148-centimetre ultra-long axial field of view. It enables the brain, heart, lungs, liver and other major organs to be imaged simultaneously in a single scan, overcoming the limitations of conventional PET systems, which generally provide a local scanning range of only 15 to 30 centimetres.
A single imaging examination can capture near-full-body images seamlessly, eliminating the need for patients to undergo multiple local scans and subsequent image stitching to track hidden metastatic lesions. The expanded detection range increases system sensitivity by up to 25 times. Its enhanced photon-detection capability allows the dose of injected tracer to be reduced, significantly lowering radiation exposure and providing a safer imaging exam option for radiation-sensitive patients, including paediatric patients. At the same time, high-definition dynamic imaging enables clinical teams to monitor tracer distribution, uptake and metabolic trajectory in real time. Combined with artificial intelligence-based denoising technology, the system further enhances cancer diagnostic performance. All these advantages together with much improved electronics and algorithms contribute to the capability of tracer dynamic studies. The addition of a time variable can resolve different phases of tracer interaction with the target organ or tumours.
Mr. Jusong XIA, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare, said,“Working with leading healthcare institutions around the world is an important part of United Imaging's international development. The introduction of Hong Kong's first long-axial PET/CT at HKSH reflects the deep integration of United Imaging's technological innovation with Hong Kong's clinical expertise, and demonstrates how advanced imaging technologies can be better integrated into different healthcare systems and clinical practice.”
Advanced Hardware Combined with“Dual-Tracer Tracking” Reveals the Full Picture of Cancer
Accurate identification of cancer cells requires a high degree of integration of hardware and radiotracers. Although total-body PET/CT offers powerful detection capabilities, tracers are essential for guiding the imaging process. Conventional examinations may have limitations because different types of cancer cells at different stages have significantly different metabolic and receptor characteristics. As a result, using a single tracer may not reveal the full picture of cancerous lesions. In particular, some early-stage cancer cells may show limited uptake of conventional tracers, leading to less comprehensive examination results.
HKSH's Department of Nuclear Medicine and PET is Asia's first clinical PET centre with onsite cyclotron and radiopharmacy laboratory to produce radiotracers. Head of the Department Dr. Garrett HO, said,“HKSH's nuclear medicine services are patient-centred. Our team has long established a clinical standard based on 'dual-tracer tracking'. HKSH was the world's first medical institute to use the complementary tracers of 11C-acetate and 18F-FDG to overcome the diagnostic challenge of low glucose uptake in early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma1, renal cell carcinoma2 and myeloma3,4. This enables effective detection of cancer cells from the early stage through to the intermediate and advanced stages. Today, our centre offers a range of tracers targeting the characteristics of different tumours. Combined with advanced imaging equipment, these technologies can clearly capture the full picture in a single imaging examination, whether it involves tiny early-stage primary lesions or hidden metastatic cancer cells throughout the body. This provides an important basis for clinicians to formulate precision treatment plans.”
The launch of total-body PET/CT system is expected to further advance nuclear medicine technology in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. It also marks a new milestone in the collaboration between HKSH and United Imaging, building on a strong foundation of cooperation. Looking ahead, HKSH will continue to play a leading role by combining the strengths of both parties to provide patients with more accurate and efficient cancer diagnosis.
1. Ho CL, Yu SC, Yeung DW. 11C-acetate PET imaging in hepatocellular carcinoma and other liver masses. J Nucl Med. 2003;44(2):213-221.
2. Ho CL, Chen S, Ho KM, et al. Dual-tracer PET/CT in renal angiomyolipoma and subtypes of renal cell carcinoma. Clin Nucl Med. 2012;37(11):1075-1082.
3. Ho CL, Chen S, Cheng T, Leung YL, Wong KK. Preliminary assessment of 11C-acetate and 18F-FDG PET/CT for the diagnosis and management of multiple myeloma. J Nucl Med. 2011;52(suppl 1):369.
4. Ho CL, Chen S, Leung YL, et al. 11C-acetate PET/CT for metabolic characterization of multiple myeloma: a comparative study with 18F-FDG PET/CT. J Nucl Med. 2014;55(5):749-752.
Mr. Wyman LI, Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, Mr. BAO Jun, President of United Imaging Healthcare, Mr. XIA Jusong, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare, and Dr. Garrett HO, Head of Department of Nuclear Medicine and PET at HKSH, officiated today at the launch ceremony for Hong Kong's first long-axial total-body PET/CT system. The ceremony marks the strengthened collaboration between HKSH and United Imaging, further advancing innovation in medical imaging technology and the development of higher clinical diagnostic standards across Greater China.
Mr. Wyman LI, Governor of The Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation, Chief Operating Officer of HKSH Medical Group and Director of Hong Kong Sanatorium & Hospital, said,“Precision cancer care is at the core of HKSH's development, while advanced diagnostic imaging is an indispensable component of precision medicine. HKSH established Asia's first clinical PET centre in 1999. Today, HKSH operates 5 medical cyclotrons and 3 radiopharmacy laboratories capable of producing more than 30 types of positron-emitting tracers and isotope-based medicines, making it one of the few cancer centres in the region with comprehensive nuclear medicine services.”
With high expectations for the collaboration between HKSH and United Imaging in advancing nuclear medicine imaging, Mr. Wyman LI added,“Last year, HKSH and United Imaging entered into a strategic collaboration, through which HKSH helps optimise the application of United Imaging's CT systems with its extensive clinical experience. This year, we are deepening our collaboration by introducing Hong Kong's first total-body PET/CT system. The system overcomes the limitations of conventional scanning and helps detect early and hidden cancer lesions. This new generation of PET/CT scanners enable further integration of HKSH's extensive clinical experience with United Imaging's advanced research and development capabilities. Together, we aim to provide safer, more efficient and personalised cancer diagnosis and treatment for patients in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Looking ahead, we will continue to promote innovation in medical imaging and establish new standards for precision medicine.”
Mr. Jun BAO, President of United Imaging Healthcare, said,“United Imaging has always believed that the value of medical imaging innovation lies in addressing real clinical needs and creating meaningful value for patients. Looking ahead, we look forward to working with HKSH to bring advanced molecular imaging technologies to more patients in Hong Kong.”
The United Imaging uMI Panorama GS total-body PET/CT system's most significant breakthrough is its 148-centimetre ultra-long axial field of view. It enables the brain, heart, lungs, liver and other major organs to be imaged simultaneously in a single scan, overcoming the limitations of conventional PET systems, which generally provide a local scanning range of only 15 to 30 centimetres.
A single imaging examination can capture near-full-body images seamlessly, eliminating the need for patients to undergo multiple local scans and subsequent image stitching to track hidden metastatic lesions. The expanded detection range increases system sensitivity by up to 25 times. Its enhanced photon-detection capability allows the dose of injected tracer to be reduced, significantly lowering radiation exposure and providing a safer imaging exam option for radiation-sensitive patients, including paediatric patients. At the same time, high-definition dynamic imaging enables clinical teams to monitor tracer distribution, uptake and metabolic trajectory in real time. Combined with artificial intelligence-based denoising technology, the system further enhances cancer diagnostic performance. All these advantages together with much improved electronics and algorithms contribute to the capability of tracer dynamic studies. The addition of a time variable can resolve different phases of tracer interaction with the target organ or tumours.
Mr. Jusong XIA, President of International Business at United Imaging Healthcare, said,“Working with leading healthcare institutions around the world is an important part of United Imaging's international development. The introduction of Hong Kong's first long-axial PET/CT at HKSH reflects the deep integration of United Imaging's technological innovation with Hong Kong's clinical expertise, and demonstrates how advanced imaging technologies can be better integrated into different healthcare systems and clinical practice.”
Advanced Hardware Combined with“Dual-Tracer Tracking” Reveals the Full Picture of Cancer
Accurate identification of cancer cells requires a high degree of integration of hardware and radiotracers. Although total-body PET/CT offers powerful detection capabilities, tracers are essential for guiding the imaging process. Conventional examinations may have limitations because different types of cancer cells at different stages have significantly different metabolic and receptor characteristics. As a result, using a single tracer may not reveal the full picture of cancerous lesions. In particular, some early-stage cancer cells may show limited uptake of conventional tracers, leading to less comprehensive examination results.
HKSH's Department of Nuclear Medicine and PET is Asia's first clinical PET centre with onsite cyclotron and radiopharmacy laboratory to produce radiotracers. Head of the Department Dr. Garrett HO, said,“HKSH's nuclear medicine services are patient-centred. Our team has long established a clinical standard based on 'dual-tracer tracking'. HKSH was the world's first medical institute to use the complementary tracers of 11C-acetate and 18F-FDG to overcome the diagnostic challenge of low glucose uptake in early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma1, renal cell carcinoma2 and myeloma3,4. This enables effective detection of cancer cells from the early stage through to the intermediate and advanced stages. Today, our centre offers a range of tracers targeting the characteristics of different tumours. Combined with advanced imaging equipment, these technologies can clearly capture the full picture in a single imaging examination, whether it involves tiny early-stage primary lesions or hidden metastatic cancer cells throughout the body. This provides an important basis for clinicians to formulate precision treatment plans.”
The launch of total-body PET/CT system is expected to further advance nuclear medicine technology in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. It also marks a new milestone in the collaboration between HKSH and United Imaging, building on a strong foundation of cooperation. Looking ahead, HKSH will continue to play a leading role by combining the strengths of both parties to provide patients with more accurate and efficient cancer diagnosis.
1. Ho CL, Yu SC, Yeung DW. 11C-acetate PET imaging in hepatocellular carcinoma and other liver masses. J Nucl Med. 2003;44(2):213-221.
2. Ho CL, Chen S, Ho KM, et al. Dual-tracer PET/CT in renal angiomyolipoma and subtypes of renal cell carcinoma. Clin Nucl Med. 2012;37(11):1075-1082.
3. Ho CL, Chen S, Cheng T, Leung YL, Wong KK. Preliminary assessment of 11C-acetate and 18F-FDG PET/CT for the diagnosis and management of multiple myeloma. J Nucl Med. 2011;52(suppl 1):369.
4. Ho CL, Chen S, Leung YL, et al. 11C-acetate PET/CT for metabolic characterization of multiple myeloma: a comparative study with 18F-FDG PET/CT. J Nucl Med. 2014;55(5):749-752.
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