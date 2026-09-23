Hongkong Land Foundation Launches The Central Spark Series, Reimaging Central Through People, Place, And Culture

Project

Details



Central Connect by the Hong Kong Design Institute

The project will activate Central as a living classroom, empowering the next generation to reimagine its rich history as a visionary blueprint for the future.



Over 2,400 students will come to Central to get involved in learning activities such as urban sketching, film making and learning the history of the CBD.



Central as Canvas by Caritas Hong Kong

This project supports 300 young people with special needs to build confidence and practical art skills through guided art training and collaboration with local artists, tenants, Basehall and tramplus. Their creative work will be transformed into a moving tram gallery, bringing inclusive art into Central and enabling the wider public to experience the district's heritage and diverse community talent.

