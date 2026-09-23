403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
It Takes Youth To Build Bridges: 100 American Students Complete Immersive China Tour As Sino Group's Charitable Foundation Champions U.S.-China Exchanges Ahead Of D.C. Summit
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) -share-copy-box" class="mo-ui-news-article-share-copy-box" hidden>The students were excited to receive a personal reply from President Xi Jinping after sharing in a letter what their week in China had meant to them, reinforcing the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation's belief in the power of youth exchanges to foster lasting people-to-people ties between the two nationsHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2026 – With U.S. and Chinese leaders preparing to meet in Washington D.C. this week, nearly 100 American college students from 10 universities were making a statement of their own. Writing to President Xi Jinping at the close of a week-long exchange program in China, the students shared how the experience had shaped their understanding of both nations - and expressed their hope of serving as“ambassadors of friendship across the Pacific” by carrying their stories, new friendships, and insights home. On September 21, President Xi replied personally, encouraging young people from both countries to carry forward friendship and work toward a better shared future.
The students were participants in the Future Makers 2026 China-U.S. Youth Tour for a Shared Asia-Pacific Future, organized by the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and the Beijing NGO Network for International Exchanges. From September 1–7, the program brought together 170 young people from China and the United States for seven days of cultural exploration, direct dialogue, and technology visits across Jinan, Qufu, and Beijing. Participating institutions included American University, Central Michigan University, Columbia University, Harvard University, Kentucky State University, Saint Peter's University, the University of California Davis, the University of California Riverside, the University of Chicago, and the University of Washington.
Jackson Kreisner, a student from American University, said: “I can say, with firsthand experience, that American and Chinese youth are much more similar than we are different – we listen to the same music, eat the same food, feel the same emotions, share the same dreams.”
Ainsley Reigler, a student from Central Michigan University, said: “Being able to sit across from students from different universities and backgrounds and discuss our perspectives on the future of U.S.-China relations, global cooperation, and the role our generation can play in building bridges was an experience I could never have replicated in a classroom.”
Before the trip, many of the participants said they knew China primarily through headlines and social media. What they found was, in their own words,“the real China” - young people who laugh at the same jokes, carry the same pressures, and dream the same dreams. In Qufu, the birthplace of Confucius, American and Chinese students explored together how the Confucian concept of“harmony in diversity” remains relevant in today's cross-cultural exchanges. At Tsinghua University in Beijing, participants exchanged views on youth responsibility, technological innovation, and Asia-Pacific cooperation, building mutual understanding through open and candid conversations. The program also offered participants a close look at China's advances in technology and innovation. Visits to Beijing E-Town Robot World, the Beijing High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Area, and the Xiaomi Auto Factory provided firsthand insights into humanoid robotics, autonomous driving technologies, and advanced manufacturing.
A highlight of the program was the establishment of the“Forest for Tomorrow” at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, where American and Chinese youth planted white-bark pine trees together, symbolizing enduring friendship between the younger generations of the two countries.
The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation fully funded the program for all American participants, enabling students from diverse backgrounds to experience China firsthand. In partnership with the Beijing NGO Network for International Exchanges, the initiative seeks to enable students from diverse backgrounds to experience China firsthand.
Mr. Daryl Ng, Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chairman of Sino Group, said: “During the program, I had the opportunity to join the American participants on a visit to the Temple of Heaven and spend time speaking with them directly. I was deeply impressed by their curiosity about Chinese culture and their interest in the country's development. Inspired by President Xi's message, we will continue to support international youth exchanges and dialogue, and do our part to foster greater understanding, friendship, and people-to-people connections across borders. We will also leverage Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super-connector' to further strengthen exchanges between China and the rest of the world.”
The students were participants in the Future Makers 2026 China-U.S. Youth Tour for a Shared Asia-Pacific Future, organized by the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and the Beijing NGO Network for International Exchanges. From September 1–7, the program brought together 170 young people from China and the United States for seven days of cultural exploration, direct dialogue, and technology visits across Jinan, Qufu, and Beijing. Participating institutions included American University, Central Michigan University, Columbia University, Harvard University, Kentucky State University, Saint Peter's University, the University of California Davis, the University of California Riverside, the University of Chicago, and the University of Washington.
Jackson Kreisner, a student from American University, said: “I can say, with firsthand experience, that American and Chinese youth are much more similar than we are different – we listen to the same music, eat the same food, feel the same emotions, share the same dreams.”
Ainsley Reigler, a student from Central Michigan University, said: “Being able to sit across from students from different universities and backgrounds and discuss our perspectives on the future of U.S.-China relations, global cooperation, and the role our generation can play in building bridges was an experience I could never have replicated in a classroom.”
Before the trip, many of the participants said they knew China primarily through headlines and social media. What they found was, in their own words,“the real China” - young people who laugh at the same jokes, carry the same pressures, and dream the same dreams. In Qufu, the birthplace of Confucius, American and Chinese students explored together how the Confucian concept of“harmony in diversity” remains relevant in today's cross-cultural exchanges. At Tsinghua University in Beijing, participants exchanged views on youth responsibility, technological innovation, and Asia-Pacific cooperation, building mutual understanding through open and candid conversations. The program also offered participants a close look at China's advances in technology and innovation. Visits to Beijing E-Town Robot World, the Beijing High-Level Autonomous Driving Demonstration Area, and the Xiaomi Auto Factory provided firsthand insights into humanoid robotics, autonomous driving technologies, and advanced manufacturing.
A highlight of the program was the establishment of the“Forest for Tomorrow” at Yanqi Lake in Beijing, where American and Chinese youth planted white-bark pine trees together, symbolizing enduring friendship between the younger generations of the two countries.
The Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation fully funded the program for all American participants, enabling students from diverse backgrounds to experience China firsthand. In partnership with the Beijing NGO Network for International Exchanges, the initiative seeks to enable students from diverse backgrounds to experience China firsthand.
Mr. Daryl Ng, Director of the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation and Chairman of Sino Group, said: “During the program, I had the opportunity to join the American participants on a visit to the Temple of Heaven and spend time speaking with them directly. I was deeply impressed by their curiosity about Chinese culture and their interest in the country's development. Inspired by President Xi's message, we will continue to support international youth exchanges and dialogue, and do our part to foster greater understanding, friendship, and people-to-people connections across borders. We will also leverage Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super-connector' to further strengthen exchanges between China and the rest of the world.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment