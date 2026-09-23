Retrieve Medical Announces Coming Integration Of Wearable Health Data Into Retrieve Passport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New capability will bring wearable health and wellness data together with medical records in one secure platform

BEDMINSTER, N.J., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTC:RMHI) today announced that it is integrating connectivity with leading wearable health and wellness platforms into Retrieve Passport, marking an exciting expansion of the platform's ability to give individuals a more complete view of their health.

The new capability, currently being integrated and coming soon, will allow users to connect supported wearable devices and health platforms to Retrieve Passport and bring selected biometric and wellness information together with their medical records in one secure, patient-controlled environment.

Supported connections are expected to include leading wearable and digital health platforms, with additional integrations planned over time.

“Healthcare does not begin and end with a doctor's visit,” said Jerry Swon, Chief Executive Officer of Retrieve Medical.“Wearable technology is creating valuable health information every day. Bringing that information together with medical records can give individuals a much more complete picture of their health.”

A More Complete Health Picture

Traditional medical records capture critical information from physicians, hospitals, laboratories, imaging facilities, and other healthcare organizations. Wearable technology adds another dimension by capturing health and wellness information between those encounters.

Depending on the device and data authorized by the user, future Retrieve Passport connections may include:



Activity and movement

Heart rate and cardiovascular trends

Sleep and recovery

Exercise and fitness Wellness and biometric measurements



Users will remain in control of whether they connect a supported platform and what information they choose to make available.

“Medical records tell an important part of a person's health story, but wearable technology can help fill in what happens between medical visits,” said Jerry Swon, CEO Retrieve Medical, “Our goal is to bring these different sources of information together in one secure, accessible place and make that information more useful to the individual.”

The wearable initiative is part of Retrieve Medical's broader strategy to continue expanding Retrieve Passport into a comprehensive personal health information platform.

As integration progresses, Retrieve Medical expects to add support for additional wearable devices, health applications, and connected health platforms.

Health Information When It Matters

Retrieve Passport is designed to help individuals securely collect, organize, and access their health information wherever and whenever it is needed - at home, while traveling, during a new physician visit, or in an emergency.

The addition of wearable connectivity represents another significant step in Retrieve Medical's mission to make personal health information more complete, portable, accessible, and useful.

Additional details regarding supported platforms and availability will be announced as the integration progresses.

About Retrieve Medical

Retrieve Medical develops technology that helps individuals securely collect, organize, access, and manage their health information. Through Retrieve Passport, users can bring medical records from multiple healthcare sources together in one secure location.

Media Contact

Retrieve Medical Holdings, Inc.

Thomas Swon

Director Business Development

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844-473-8743

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