Motivosity Brings Its Proven Recognition Model To The Manager Relationship With The Launch Of My Team

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The My Team dashboard with Smart Actions gives managers real-time engagement insights and activations

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motivosity, the people-first employee recognition and rewards platform built for human connection, today announced the launch of My Team, a new manager dashboard with Smart Actions to highlight important insights and management priorities. These combined features provide a holistic view of team health and support leaders in taking immediate engagement actions.

My Team creates a centralized hub of team information for a leader to review daily. Recognition history, pending approvals, upcoming birthdays and anniversaries, and team sentiment are now integrated into a comprehensive view. Smart Actions uses AI to analyze engagement history, team sentiment, and upcoming milestones. It then surfaces the moments that need a manager's attention so employees are recognized more consistently. Rather than generating recognition on a manager's behalf, Smart Actions does the noticing, flagging gaps, recommended next steps, and a look ahead, so managers can spend their time on the appreciation itself.

"Employee engagement breaks down in the day-to-day interactions between a manager and their team, and most of the time it's not because managers don't care. They just can't see what's happening," said Scott Johnson, CEO and Founder of Motivosity. "This is where AI in employee engagement works well. My Team gives them that visibility and Smart Actions surfaces the moments that matter, the gaps, the milestones, the people who haven't been recognized in a while, so managers can show up and do something about it."

My Team with Smart Actions addresses long-standing employee engagement challenges across enterprise organizations, remote and hybrid teams, and fast-growing companies. Those challenges increasingly start with managers. Gallup research shows global manager engagement fell to 22% in 2025 from 31% in 2022. Employees are feeling it too, with 83% of workers reporting some degree of burnout, according to DHR Global research. With managers and employees both under strain, much of the recognition disconnect happens in day-to-day interactions between employees and their managers. Motivosity's multi-year research points to a clear remedy. Employees in gratitude-centric workplaces report 96% stronger manager relationships and are twice as likely to feel connected at work.

Gratitude only works when people take part, and visibility is what drives that participation. By making recognition, awareness, and guidance visible across the platform, Motivosity customers reach 95% or higher adoption, more than double the 30–40% typical for recognition tools.

My Team brings that same visibility to the manager relationship. With Smart Actions, it gives HR and team leaders a practical way to use AI for more consistent employee recognition and connection with their teams.

About Motivosity

Motivosity is the only people-first Recognition and Rewards solution built to strengthen human connection for companies that know culture isn't a perk, it's what drives the business. Motivosity connects employees to each other, their managers, and their company through frequent recognition, instant rewards from the largest zero-markup global marketplace, and centralized people programs that give everyone a reason to show up, give their best, and stay.

See why 1,200+ companies trust Motivosity. Request a demo ‍

Media Contact

Lisa Hoopes

Brand Communications Manager

...

