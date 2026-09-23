Toll Brothers Announces New 55+ Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Erie, Colorado

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ERIE, Colo., Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest 55+ community, Regency at NorthSkye, is coming soon to Erie, Colorado. This exclusive Toll Brothers community will feature luxury single-level homes and resort-style amenities designed exclusively for active adults. Site work is underway at 1932 Terrace Ave in Erie, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2027.

Regency at NorthSkye will offer active adults an exceptional living experience with a choice of four new home collections featuring an array of elegant ranch-style home designs. Home shoppers may choose a build-to-order home with the opportunity to personalize at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, or a quick move-in home with Designer Appointed Features selected by a professional designer. Pricing is anticipated to start in the low $700,000s.









“Regency at NorthSkye will provide residents with a vibrant and luxurious lifestyle in one of the most desirable areas of Colorado,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado.“With thoughtfully designed homes and outstanding amenities, this community will set a new standard for active-adult living in Erie.”

Residents will discover an exceptional community for 55+ active adults in Erie, Colorado, a thriving town with a close-knit feel offering the ideal blend of natural beauty and modern convenience. Regency at NorthSkye will feature elegant single-level living and modern, open floor plans perfect for entertaining and relaxation with an array of resort-style amenities including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, fitness center, pool, pickleball courts, and many more spaces and places for gathering with neighbors and friends. Residents will enjoy easy access to Boulder and Denver as well as proximity to local dining, shopping, events, and recreation in this vibrant destination.









Located at 1932 Terrace Ave. in Erie, Regency at NorthSkye is minutes from historic Old Town Erie with access to restaurants, shopping, and dining. The community is also conveniently situated 30 minutes from Boulder and 25 minutes from downtown Denver, offering homeowners easy access to the best of Colorado.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.









For more information and to join Toll Brothers interest list for Regency at NorthSkye, home shoppers can call 877-431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/CO.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

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Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)