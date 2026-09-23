Zenta Group Company Limited Clarifies Shares Outstanding Following Recent Share Issuance

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clarification intended to provide investors and market participants with accurate, up-to-date information based on the Company's official filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

MACAU, Sept. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenta Group Company Limited (“Zenta Group” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: ZTG) today issued a clarification regarding the number of its ordinary shares issued and outstanding, following the share issuance completed in connection with the closing of the Company's acquisition of ZentoAI Intelligent Technology Company Limited (“ZentoAI”) on September 11, 2026.

The Company is providing this clarification because it has become aware that certain third-party market-data and trading platforms continue to display an older share count that does not reflect that issuance.

Current Shares Outstanding

As reported in the Company's Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on September 16, 2026, as of the closing of the ZentoAI acquisition the Company had 24,087,179 ordinary shares issued and outstanding, consisting of:



17,719,499 Class A ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, each carrying one vote; and 6,367,680 Class B ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share, each carrying fifty votes.



The Company's Class A ordinary shares are the only class of the Company's shares listed and traded, and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol“ZTG.” The Class B ordinary shares are not listed and are convertible, at the option of the holder, into Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis.

Recent Share Issuance

On September 11, 2026, the Company completed its acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of ZentoAI. As part of the consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued 12,278,340 Class A ordinary shares to the selling shareholders. That issuance is reflected in the share counts set out above.

Clarification Regarding Third-Party Market Data

The Company has become aware that certain third-party financial-data and trading platforms continue to display a share count for the Company of approximately 11.8 million shares outstanding. That figure corresponds to the total number of the Company's ordinary shares issued and outstanding immediately prior to the September 11, 2026 issuance described above, and therefore does not reflect that issuance or the Company's current capital structure.

Third-party platforms obtain, compile, and update share data on their own schedules and according to their own methodologies, and the timing of such updates is outside the Company's control. The Company is not aware of any basis to suggest that any platform, data provider, broker, or exchange has acted improperly, and this announcement should not be read as any allegation against any of them.

Where information displayed on any third-party platform differs from the Company's SEC filings, investors and market participants should rely on the Company's SEC filings. Those filings are available free of charge at and through the Company's investor relations website at . The Form 6-K furnished on September 16, 2026 is available at

The Company is taking steps to communicate its updated share information to relevant market-data providers, with the aim of improving consistency and transparency of the information available to investors. The timing and manner in which any provider updates the information it displays remain outside the Company's control.

A Note on Terminology

The figures set out in this announcement refer to the Company's ordinary shares issued and outstanding as of the closing of the ZentoAI acquisition on September 11, 2026, comprising both Class A ordinary shares and Class B ordinary shares. Shares outstanding is a distinct measure from public float, which refers to shares held by non-affiliates, and from fully diluted shares, which reflects the effect of securities convertible into or exercisable for ordinary shares. This announcement does not state a public float figure or a fully diluted share count, and the figures above should not be used as, or in place of, either measure.

About Zenta Group Company Limited

Zenta Group Company Limited is a holding company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, with operations conducted in Macau through its operating subsidiaries. The Company is a professional services provider in Macau engaged in the provision of industrial park consultation services and business investment consultation services, and in the sale of fintech products and services. Its clients are primarily from the Greater Bay Area of China. Following the Company's acquisition of ZentoAI in September 2026, the Group also provides artificial-intelligence and data platform services to customers in mainland China and Asia.

The Company's Class A ordinary shares have traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market since September 9, 2025, and trade under the symbol“ZTG.”

For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the steps the Company is taking to communicate its updated share information to market-data providers and whether, when, or how any provider may update the information it displays. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“aims,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may,” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to review the risk factors and other information in the Company's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.

CONTACT: For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Zenta Group Company Limited, Investor Relations, Avenida do Infante D. Henrique, No. 47-53A, Macau Square, 13th Floor, Unit M, Macau 999078, Tel: +853 2840 0625, Email:...