MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Cheche Group's Home Energy Storage Push Takes Shape Through EnergyLIB in Australia

HONG KONG, Sept 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Cheche Group Inc. (Nasdaq: CCG) is looking beyond its core mobility business as it explores residential energy storage under a broader“Green Mobility + Green Energy” strategy.

The company recently announced a proposed strategic investment in Long Way Fortune, a residential solar-and-storage business operating in Australia and Singapore. EnergyLIB is the residential energy brand associated with the business, according to company materials.

For EnergyLIB, the focus is on a part of the storage market where hardware is only one piece of the equation. Its model combines residential battery systems with local distribution, installation support and after-sales service, with energy-management services planned as an additional layer.

The business is focused on the household market. Its product portfolio includes modular battery systems and hybrid inverters designed for both retrofits to existing rooftop solar systems and new solar-plus-storage installations, with capacity that can be expanded over time.

The product lineup emphasizes modular construction, simpler installation, quieter operation and clear user interfaces. Safety functions include cell-level monitoring, pack-level fault isolation and system-level protection, although specifications vary by product, installation conditions and applicable testing.

The more important part of EnergyLIB's strategy may be what happens after the equipment is sold. The business plans to expand into five countries during 2027, supported by local warehousing, sales and after-sales operations, as well as partnerships with distributors, installers and retailers.

That local infrastructure matters in residential storage because installers and homeowners depend on more than product availability. Installation support, access to replacement parts and ongoing servicing can shape both the customer experience and installer confidence.

EnergyLIB is also working on standardized commissioning procedures and equipment service records, while using feedback from installation and service teams to inform product improvements.

The next phase is aimed at energy management.

EnergyLIB is developing functions that would combine household electricity consumption, solar generation, weather, tariff information and battery operating data. The aim is to manage trade-offs between electricity costs, backup requirements and battery usage according to household preferences.

For Cheche, the proposed investment points to a possible expansion from mobility into a broader household-energy ecosystem spanning storage hardware, local service and energy management.

For now, the strategic link is broader: residential storage sits alongside mobility within Cheche's“Green Mobility + Green Energy” strategy, while any specific integration remains to be developed.