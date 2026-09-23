Sheldon Murphy - Owner of TSM Roofing

The Local Roofing Company Maintains Active Ties To Business Communities Across Prescott And The Verde Valley.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TSM Roofing LLC, a locally owned and licensed roofing contractor, is a member of the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Verde Valley Chamber of Commerce. The memberships illustrate the company's commitment to the Northern Arizona communities it serves and connect TSM Roofing LLC with business networks across Yavapai County, including the Prescott area and the Verde Valley region."Membership in these chambers is about more than visibility,” said Sheldon Murphy, owner and founder of TSM Roofing LLC.“It's about being a real part of the communities where our customers live and where we do our work.”Membership in both organizations gives TSM Roofing LLC access to local business networks, community events and the broader conversations shaping growth in Northern Arizona. Roofing needs in Northern Arizona differ from those in the Phoenix metro, and the company's presence in both regions allows it to address those differences directly.About: TSM Roofing LLC is a family-owned, Better Business Bureau-accredited roofing contractor serving residential and commercial properties across Phoenix and Prescott. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in roof replacements, repairs and installations. TSM Roofing LLC is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred contractor. For more information, visit tsmroofs.LIC: CR-42-321606

Sheldon Murphy

TSM Roofing LLC

+1 623-213-8267

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TSM Roofing LLC Holds Membership In Two Northern Arizona Chambers Of Commerce News Provided By TSM Roofing LLC September 23, 2026, 18:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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