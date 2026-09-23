Sheldon Murphy - Owner of TSM Roofing

The Local Roofing Contractor Prioritizes Ties To Local Businesses And Homeowners Across The Valley

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TSM Roofing LLC is a member of five chambers of commerce serving communities throughout the greater Phoenix area, reflecting the company's dedication to the local business and residential communities it works in every day. The memberships give TSM Roofing LLC a formal voice in the neighborhoods it serves.The five organizations are:Greater Phoenix Chamber of CommerceScottsdale Area Chamber of CommerceAnthem Area Chamber of CommerceFountain Hills Chamber of CommerceTempe Chamber of Commerce"Our partnership with these five chambers is how we show the Valley that our company is invested in these communities, not just working in them," said Sheldon Murphy, owner and founder of TSM Roofing LLC.Through these memberships, TSM Roofing LLC aims to build closer working relationships with local businesses, homeowners, contractors and community organizations across the Valley. The chamber network spans a broad geographic range, reflecting the range of neighborhoods where the company performs roofing work. Chamber participation also gives TSM Roofing LLC a structured way to engage with each community individually rather than treating the greater Phoenix area as a single market.About: TSM Roofing LLC is a family-owned, Better Business Bureau-accredited roofing contractor serving residential and commercial properties across Phoenix and Prescott. Founded in 2016, the company specializes in roof replacements, repairs and installations. TSM Roofing LLC is an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred contractor. For more information, visit tsmroofs.LIC: CR-42-321606

Sheldon Murphy

TSM Roofing LLC

+1 623-213-8267

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TSM Roofing LLC Holds Membership In Five Phoenix-Area Chambers Of Commerce News Provided By TSM Roofing LLC September 23, 2026, 18:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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