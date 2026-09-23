Almalinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak At Atlas Digital Summit

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation, the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution AlmaLinux OS, today announced that board chair benny Vasquez is scheduled to speak at the Atlas Digital Summit, a private AI infrastructure summit taking place September 28-29 at the Gamlabio Theater in Reykjavik, Iceland.At 4 p.m. in the Petersen Suite on Tuesday, September 29, Vasquez will host“Who Controls the Stack? Open-Source Governance and Resilience in the AI Era,” in the Security Track of the executive roundtable block“Who Owns the Future: Consolidation and Control.”AI platforms run on Linux and a long list of other open source projects, and each of those projects is governed differently - from NGOs to commercial companies. In the roundtable, hosting and infrastructure leaders will compare how they evaluate the projects they depend on, including governance, maintainer health, license and trademark terms, security response, and new obligations under the EU Cyber Resilience Act. The discussion will also cover how companies gain a voice in the projects they rely on through sponsorship, engineering time, and leadership. Participants will leave with a group-built checklist of questions to ask before a business depends on an open source project.For more session information, visit:speakers/benny-vasquezWith experience managing commercial and open source communities, developers, and high-performance teams at places like LiquidWeb, cPanel, Progress, Chef, and most recently Microsoft, Vasquez showcases a successful track record across product management, and business strategy – serving as a leading voice in the world of community-driven software. To request a meeting with Vasquez, email....For detailed information on the event, visit:About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today's foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it's available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit .AlmaLinux Contact:...

Matthew Zintel

Zintel Public Relations

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AlmaLinux OS Foundation Chair To Speak at Atlas Digital Summit News Provided By AlmaLinux OS Foundation September 23, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry, Technology



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