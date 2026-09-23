Pinnacle Leasing & Management Announces Roma Williams As Senior Vice President Of Property Management

Roma Williams, SVP of Property Management

Pinnacle Leasing & Management

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pinnacle Leasing & Management (Pinnacle) today announced the appointment of Roma Williams as Senior Vice President of Property Management. Roma brings more than three decades of commercial real estate leadership experience across retail and mixed-use environments. In her new role, she will oversee the property management team to strengthen property operations, enhance asset performance and advance operational execution across the portfolio.“Roma brings exceptional depth of experience across property operations, asset performance and organizational leadership,” said Jonathan Dubovsky.“Her ability to connect operational strategy with ownership and investor objectives will be a tremendous asset as we continue to strengthen Pinnacle's capabilities. I look forward to working with Roma as we build on our property management platform and create greater value across the portfolio.”Prior to joining Pinnacle, Roma held senior and executive leadership positions overseeing significant retail and mixed-use assets throughout the Southeast. She played an integral role in the development, launch and long-term success of Atlantic Station, one of Atlanta's premier mixed-use destinations, and has led property management organizations serving both institutional owners and private developers.Her experience spans portfolio strategy, financial management, capital planning, operational transformation, organizational development and cross-functional leadership, giving her a broad perspective on the operational and strategic factors that contribute to long-term asset performance.“I am excited to join Pinnacle Leasing & Management and be part of its continued growth,” said Roma Williams.“There is a tremendous opportunity to bring together strong property operations, disciplined execution and an ownership mindset to support portfolio performance. I look forward to working alongside Jonathan and the team to build on the strong foundation already in place, develop talented teams and create lasting value for owners, tenants and partners.”Roma is an active member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) and holds real estate licenses in Georgia. Her addition will further strengthen Pinnacle's property management capabilities, deepen tenant relationships and advance operational excellence across its expanding portfolio, reinforcing its role within Octave Holdings & Investments' integrated real estate platform.About Pinnacle Leasing and ManagementPinnacle Leasing & Management (Pinnacle) is a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. Combining the personalized attention of a boutique services firm with the operational expertise of a national services platform, Pinnacle provides leasing, property management, construction management and operational services across a growing portfolio of commercial properties. The company currently leases and manages more than 4.8 million square feet across 52 properties in 10 states representing more than 700 tenants and $900 million in property value.

Sidrah Nadeem

Octave Holdings & Investments

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Pinnacle Leasing & Management Announces Roma Williams as Senior Vice President of Property Management News Provided By Octave Holdings and Investments September 23, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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