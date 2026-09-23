Global Shotgun Metagenomics Clinical Reporting Market To Expand At 16.7% CAGR During The Forecast Period

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Shotgun Metagenomics Clinical Reporting Market

The Business Research Company's Shotgun Metagenomics Clinical Reporting Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The shotgun metagenomics clinical reporting market is witnessing significant momentum as technological advancements and growing healthcare demands shape its trajectory. This evolving field harnesses powerful sequencing techniques to provide comprehensive insights into infectious diseases, enhancing diagnostics and treatment strategies worldwide. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping the future of this important sector.

Shotgun Metagenomics Clinical Reporting Market Size and Growth Outlook

The shotgun metagenomics clinical reporting market has experienced rapid expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $1.58 billion in 2025 to $1.83 billion in 2026, reflecting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This upward trend during the historical period is largely driven by advancements in next-generation sequencing technologies that facilitate clinical adoption, a rise in infectious disease outbreaks boosting diagnostic needs, increased funding for microbiology and clinical genomics research, the growth of hospital laboratory molecular testing infrastructure, and heightened awareness around antimicrobial resistance monitoring.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $3.4 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.7%. Factors fueling this forecast include the broader implementation of precision medicine and personalized diagnostics, the growing integration of artificial intelligence in genomic data analysis, expansion of decentralized and point-of-care sequencing platforms, rising demand for rapid pathogen identification in critical care situations, and the development of cloud-based bioinformatics tools to streamline clinical workflows. Key trends anticipated during this period involve AI-driven pathogen detection with automated clinical interpretation, cloud-enabled real-time genomic data sharing, ultra-fast sequencing for infectious disease detection at point-of-care, genomic analytics for predicting antimicrobial resistance, and hospital-based rapid metagenomic testing through decentralized sequencing technologies.

Understanding Shotgun Metagenomics Clinical Reporting Technology

Shotgun metagenomics clinical reporting is a diagnostic method that employs next-generation sequencing to analyze all genetic material found in a clinical sample. Unlike targeted tests, this approach offers an unbiased detection of a range of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites. The sequencing results are interpreted using sophisticated bioinformatics tools, enabling identification of infectious agents and markers of antimicrobial resistance, which supports accurate diagnosis and treatment decisions.

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Main Factors Propelling Growth in Shotgun Metagenomics Clinical Reporting

One of the primary forces driving the shotgun metagenomics clinical reporting market is the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases globally. These illnesses, caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites, are transmissible among humans, animals, and environmental sources. The frequency of infectious disease outbreaks has risen in recent years, due in part to increased global connectivity and population movement. Shotgun metagenomics aids infectious disease management by allowing rapid and thorough detection of pathogens, antimicrobial resistance genes, and co-infections from clinical samples, facilitating precise diagnosis and targeted therapy. For example, in October 2024, the World Health Organization, a public health authority headquartered in Switzerland, reported that 8.2 million people were newly diagnosed with tuberculosis in 2023, up from 7.5 million in 2022-an approximate 9.3% increase. This rising disease burden underscores the expanding need for comprehensive diagnostic tools like shotgun metagenomics.

Additional Factors Contributing to Market Growth

Besides the increasing infectious disease rates, advancements in sequencing technologies have enhanced the feasibility and clinical utility of shotgun metagenomics. Funding growth in microbiology and genomics research also plays an essential role, as does the expansion of molecular testing infrastructure in hospital laboratories. Furthermore, the growing awareness of antimicrobial resistance monitoring highlights the necessity for precise and timely pathogen identification, which shotgun metagenomics reporting addresses effectively.

Regional Market Dynamics in Shotgun Metagenomics Clinical Reporting

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the shotgun metagenomics clinical reporting market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses key geographic segments including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of the global landscape and regional opportunities.

What's new in our 2026 market reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trends

. Updated graphics and tables

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Global Shotgun Metagenomics Clinical Reporting Market To Expand At 16.7% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 23, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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