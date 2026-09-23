TMF Donates $145,000 to Non-profits Throughout Region

- TMF CEO Thomas Manley. AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TMF Health Quality Institute, a leading non-profit health care consulting company based in Austin, has a long history of support for Meals on Wheels Programs. Everyday community-based Meals on Wheels organizations deliver millions of nutritious meals to homebound seniors.“This year TMF has expanded our support for Meals on Wheels programs,” said Tom Manley, TMF president and CEO.“We are thrilled to be able to contribute to these critical programs across five states.”TMF donated a combined $145,000 to nine different programs across Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. These local organizations serve as crucial support to homebound seniors. We encourage all to find and support programs like these in their local area.TMF is proud to support:Acadia Council on Aging, Crowley, LouisianaAmigos Del Valle, Inc., Mission, TexasCareLink, North Little Rock, ArkansasDOC Services, Miami, OklahomaEast Baton Rouge Council on Aging, Baton Rouge, LouisianaLaguna Rainbow Corporation, Paraje, New MexicoMeals on Wheels Central Texas, Austin, TexasMeals on Wheels New Mexico, Albuquerque, New MexicoMeals on Wheels Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City, OklahomaAbout TMF Health Quality InstituteTMF Health Quality Institute focuses on improving lives by improving the quality of health care through contracts with federal, state and local governments, as well as private organizations. For more than 50 years, TMF has helped health care providers and practitioners in a variety of settings improve care for their patients.

Emilie Fennell

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TMF Health Quality Institute Continues Support for Meals on Wheels Programs News Provided By TMF Health Quality Institute September 23, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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