India Reaffirms Commitment To Strengthening Longstanding Partnership With Armenia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Rudrendra Tandon, represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia, reaffirming New Delhi's commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership between the two countries, the MEA said on Wednesday.

"Secretary (East) Shri Rudrendra Tandon represented India at the National Day celebrations of the Republic of Armenia. He reaffirmed commitment to further strengthening the longstanding partnership between India and Armenia and to working towards advancing cooperation across diverse sectors of mutual interest," MEA stated on X.

Earlier this month, a five-member delegation of the Armenian Armed Forces, led by Major General Alexander Tsakanyan, visited an Indian Air Force (IAF) station under Western Air Command and undertook a guided tour of operational and maintenance facilities.

"Strengthening India-Armenia Defence Cooperation: A five-member delegation of the Armenian Armed Forces, led by Maj Gen Alexander Tsakanyan, visited an Indian Air Force station under Western Air Command. The delegation undertook a guided tour of operational and maintenance facilities," the IAF had stated on X.

"The visit strengthened military-to-military engagement. It fostered mutual understanding, knowledge sharing and operational interoperability. It also reaffirmed the enduring defence ties between India and Armenia," it added.

In August, the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in defence research, development, innovation and joint production during Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh's two-day visit to Yerevan on August 16 and 17.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on the Minister of High Tech Industry, Armenia, Mr Davit Tadevosyan in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides signed an MoU on cooperation in research, development, innovation and shared production in the defence industry, reaffirming their commitment to expand bilateral defence industrial cooperation in areas of mutual interest,” the ministry mentioned on X.

During his visit, the Defence Secretary also met Armenian Defence Minister Suren Papikyan in Yerevan, where they explored new avenues to strengthen defence cooperation further.

"Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on the Minister of Defence of Armenia, Mr Suren Papikyan, in Yerevan on August 17, 2026. The two sides explored new avenues to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation further, reaffirming their shared commitment to deepening and elevating the India-Armenia defence partnership," the Ministry of Defence stated on X.