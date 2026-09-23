Odisha Govt Clears 27 Industrial Projects Worth Rs 2.47 Lakh Crore

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Sep 23 (IANS) The Odisha Government on Wednesday approved 27 major industrial projects involving a cumulative investment of Rs 2,47,115.70 crore across 15 districts of the state, with the potential to generate 50,162 jobs.

The projects were approved during the 46th meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), held here under the chairmanship of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

According to an official statement, the investment projects span data centres and AI, power and energy, steel, semiconductors, green energy, lab-grown diamonds, green hydrogen, healthcare, chemicals, textiles, shipbuilding and advanced manufacturing.

The 27 projects approved under the 46th HLCA span 15 districts: Anugola, Bhadrak, Kataka, Debagada, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kendrapada, Khordha, Koraput, Nuapada, Puri, Rayagada and Sundaragada.

“A defining feature of the 46th HLCA approvals is the unprecedented scale of investment proposed in IT, ITES and Data Centres. Four projects in this sector account for a combined investment of approximately Rs 1,42,941 crore, making it the largest investment segment among the approved projects,” the state government said in the official statement.

In addition, the state government approved four major projects in the Power and Renewable Energy sector, involving a combined investment of Rs 54,287.70 crore and potential employment generation of 5,300.

The approvals further strengthen Odisha's growing presence in lab-grown diamond manufacturing, with five projects involving a combined investment of Rs 10,680 crore and potential employment generation of 8,850. SICSEM Pvt Ltd will set up a silicon carbide wafer and gallium nitride manufacturing facility in Khordha with an investment of Rs 2,078 crore, generating 1,200 jobs. In comparison, Larsen & Toubro Ltd will invest Rs 2,100 crore in an advanced fabrication and manufacturing complex in Ganjam, creating 1,000 jobs.

“Our focus is not only on attracting investment, but also on creating quality employment, building future-ready infrastructure and ensuring that the benefits of industrialisation reach different regions of the state. We will continue to provide a transparent, responsive and investor-friendly ecosystem to make Odisha a preferred destination for both domestic and global investors,” said CM Majhi.