Three-Day Pluck And Pay Festival Begins In Mizoram To Promote Eco-Tourism

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, Sep 23 (IANS) The three-day Pluck and Pay Festival began in Mizoram's Khawzawl district on Wednesday, showcasing the state's pristine environment, forests and natural resources while promoting eco-tourism and sustainable use of its rich biodiversity.

The three-day Pluck and Pay Festival was organised for the first time in Mizoram jointly by the Tourism Department and the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Khawzawl.

Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar said that the natural beauty of Mizoram, its clean environment, forests and natural resources are among the major attractions for tourists. He expressed his appreciation for the organisation of the Pluck and Pay Festival as an initiative to showcase the natural beauty and agricultural wealth of the State.

The minister also lauded the decision to organise the festival without the use of single-use plastic and stated that efforts would be made to promote similar green festivals in future. Lalnghinglova Hmar encouraged tourists from outside Mizoram to visit the festival while emphasising that people living within the state should first appreciate, preserve and take pride in the beautiful and important places in their own land.

He said that the people of Mizoram can become ambassadors of the state by visiting and promoting its natural beauty. The Minister also expressed his gratitude to the people of Chawngtlai and Tualte for their active participation and efforts, and extended his best wishes for the successful conduct of the festival.

Khawzawl Deputy Commissioner Pu K. Vanlalthiana stated that the organisation of the Pluck and Pay Festival at Tualte and Chawngtlai marks a significant milestone for the development of Khawzawl District. He invited visitors to enjoy the three-day festival by witnessing the hard work of local farmers and purchasing their fresh produce.

Additional Director, Horticulture Department C. Zosangliana spoke about the initiatives undertaken by the Department to promote fruit and vegetable cultivation in Tualte and Chawngtlai. He stated that the Horticulture Department began promoting tomato cultivation in Tualte around 2019.

More than 200 households have since taken up tomato cultivation as a livelihood. To date, they have produced more than one lakh quintals of tomatoes and generated an income of over Rs 14 crore.

He also informed that during 2025-2026, 151 households in Tualte were selected for passion fruit cultivation under the MIDH Scheme, and the initiative is currently progressing.

In Chawngtlai, around 10 households began cultivating passion fruit as early as 1995. Despite facing various challenges over the years, cultivation has since been revived, and the number of growers has steadily increased.

Tomato cultivation in Chawngtlai began on a more organised scale around 2020, and more than 120 households are currently engaged in tomato cultivation as a livelihood.

To date, more than 8,000 quintals of tomatoes have been sold, generating an income of over Rs 40 crore.

Chawngtlai is currently among the major tomato-producing areas in Mizoram, and its intensive agricultural activities serve as an example for other villages.

During the three-day Pluck and Pay Festival at Chawngtlai and Tualte, visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to visit the farms of local farmers in the host villages, where they can pick and purchase a variety of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Several stalls showcasing agricultural produce and products made by local artisans have also been set up. Various traditional Mizo sports and recreational activities have also been organised for visitors.

A concert featuring several popular Mizo artistes will also be held in the evening.