Stablecoin Cross-Border Transfers Jump 78% Despite Bear Market

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Crypto's rougher year didn't prevent stablecoins from pushing deeper into cross-border payment rails. According to Chainalysis' 2026 Global Crypto Adoption Index, stablecoin transfers across countries climbed toin the 12 months ending, upfromin the prior 12-month period-even as total global crypto market capitalization fellto

The data suggests stablecoins are increasingly being used for practical money movement rather than purely speculative trading. Chainalysis summed it up as:“The bear market hit the price-sensitive half of crypto and left the payments half alone.”

Cross-border stablecoin flows rose 77.5% to $220.3 billion over the year to June 2026, even as total crypto market cap dropped 37%. Transfers remained“trade-like” rather than bursty, averaging around $3,000 per cross-border transfer. Activity is concentrated: the top quarter of corridors accounted for 96.1% of measurable cross-border stablecoin value. Regulatory frameworks are tightening across major regions, including the US (GENIUS Act) and the EU (MiCA), alongside Hong Kong's licensing approach. Traditional remittance firms are expanding stablecoin options, including card and wallet products linked to USD-backed stablecoins.

Key takeawaysStablecoin usage accelerates even as the market contracts

Chainalysis' adoption index frames the latest trend as a split inside crypto itself. While investors reduced exposure to price-sensitive assets during the downturn, payment-focused activity continued to expand. In its analysis, Chainalysis connects the resilience of stablecoins to real-world transaction demand-particularly cross-border transfers that resemble everyday business and personal payments.

Over the period studied, cross-border stablecoin flows rose from $124.2 billion to $220.3 billion. At the same time, Chainalysis reported that the total crypto market cap contracted by 37% to $2.1 trillion, highlighting the contrast between speculative markets and payments infrastructure.

Chainalysis also pointed to the behavioral pattern of the transfers: activity increasingly looked consistent and scheduled, routed through wallets at a steady rhythm rather than appearing in short spikes. Philip Gradwell, vice president of economics at Tether, told Chainalysis that this“signature” reflects trade and business activity, not speculation.

From corridors to everyday payments: what the on-chain data shows

Chainalysis tracked 4,708 new cross-border corridors during the reporting period, with a combined cross-border value of $2.64 billion. In this context, each corridor represents a route between an originating and receiving country.

But the index also shows strong concentration. The top quarter of corridors accounted for 96.1% of measurable cross-border stablecoin value. Chainalysis reported that the remaining three-quarters carried $8.66 billion, up from $260 million in the previous period-suggesting more routes are participating, but value is still dominated by established pathways.

Chainalysis' observation that the typical cross-border transfer is around $3,000 aligns with common use cases described by industry participants. In practice, this scale fits supplier payments, sending money home, and moving savings away from volatile currencies-patterns that don't depend on crypto price momentum.

Why stablecoins are gaining traction: regulation, redemption, and utility

The index links stablecoin growth to a broader shift toward formal oversight and mainstream financial integration. Chainalysis noted that key jurisdictions have moved toward regulation and licensing, which can make stablecoins easier for institutions and service providers to build with.

In the US, the GENIUS Act was signed into law in July 2025. In Europe, the MiCA framework has brought stablecoin issuers into a clearer regulatory environment. Chainalysis also referenced Hong Kong's issuer licensing regime as part of the move toward more structured supervision.

Still, regulation isn't the only constraint. Vincent Chok, co-founder and CEO of First Digital, told Cointelegraph that stablecoins are an additional option when traditional payment structures become fragmented-especially when businesses need to move funds between markets with different banking systems, currencies, and settlement schedules.

Chok cautioned that stablecoins don't remove the“off-chain” steps.“Onchain settlement is fast, but it doesn't solve the off-chain parts: converting to local currency, meeting compliance requirements, and moving funds through existing banking rails,” he said. In other words, stablecoin throughput helps, but the surrounding financial plumbing remains a gating factor.

Regional demand differs: settlement needs in Asia and dollar access elsewhere

Stablecoin demand appears to vary by region and by what problem users are trying to solve. Tianwei Liu, co-founder and CEO of StraitsX, told Cointelegraph that in Asia, fragmented currencies and uneven payment infrastructure have created sustained demand for stablecoin settlement.

Liu also suggested that this utility is broadening beyond settlement: stablecoins are increasingly used“behind payment methods people already use,” meaning they can transition from an operational tool into an everyday spending option.

Outside Asia, Liu framed stablecoins as addressing different needs, including dollar access, remittances, and hedging against inflation or capital controls-factors that are especially relevant across parts of Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East.

This distinction matters for investors and builders because it affects how stablecoin products will be adopted. If the main driver is settlement efficiency, then integrations with payment providers and wallet ecosystems become critical. If it's dollar access and remittance reliability, then partnerships with off-ramps, local currency conversion, and distribution networks may be more important.

Traditional players expand stablecoin cards and wallets

The index's findings come alongside visible efforts by established money-transfer companies to incorporate stablecoins into consumer workflows. Cointelegraph previously reported that Western Union launched a stablecoin wallet and a Visa -linked card across 37 markets in August, enabling users to hold and spend Western Union's branded US dollar-backed stablecoin.

In September, MoneyGram announced a similar card initiative, initially targeting Colombia, with additional markets planned later this year. Together, these moves suggest stablecoin adoption is increasingly supported by existing distribution channels-potentially accelerating usage beyond crypto-native audiences.

While these initiatives do not directly explain Chainalysis' corridor-level numbers on their own, they fit the broader pattern the index highlights: steady, utility-driven transfer behavior that grows even during market downturns.

For what to watch next, the key question is whether stablecoin cross-border activity will keep broadening beyond the top corridors that dominate measurable value. Chainalysis shows the long tail is growing, but concentration remains high-so investors and users should monitor how regulatory clarity, reliable redemption access, and interoperability with local financial systems evolve over the next reporting periods.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.