'When They Don't Want Me, I Will Be First To Go': Ronaldo Makes Portugal's Future Clear

MENAFN - IANS) Lisbon, Sep 23 (IANS) Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he will continue to represent Portugal as long as the national team wants him, saying he would be the 'first one to go' if he feels he is no longer wanted or able to contribute to the side.

Ronaldo, 41, had refused to confirm his international future after Portugal were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by eventual champions Spain in the round of 16 in July.

His inclusion in new head coach Jorge Jesus' first Portugal squad has now confirmed that the veteran forward remains available for national team duty.

“Whenever they say they don't want me in the national team, I will be the first one to go. When I think I am not adding anything to the team, or that I create an atmosphere, I will be the first to go. I will take my suitcase and leave,” Ronaldo told reporters ahead of Wales clash.

“The Portuguese count on me. That's why I'm still here. Just look at the numbers; I'm sure you can make some calculations. I'm still doing well. The day they don't count on me, no problemo, I will leave. I will always be the No. 1 fan of this federation,” he added.

Ronaldo admitted that he had considered stepping away from international football after the World Cup but decided to continue following discussions with Portugal president Pedro Proença and Jesus.

“Yes, I did. Of course, I'm always thinking about my decisions, my future, and the present also. I'm a thinker; you have to think. This is why you see me here now; it means I will continue,” he said.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he still believes he can help Portugal, not only with his goals but also by supporting a younger generation coming through.

“I still believe that I'm able to help the national team to reach what they want. I think I can give the national team my support, not only through the goals, but also outside of football,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo has made 233 appearances for Portugal and remains a key part of the side as Jesus begins his tenure following Roberto Martinez's departure.

Jesus, who previously coached Ronaldo at Al-Nassr, has confirmed that the forward will start Portugal's Nations League clash against Wales on Thursday.

“Cristiano is a symbol of Portugal and the national team,” Jesus said.

Ronaldo is also closing in on another major milestone, with 979 goals for club and country, leaving him 21 short of 1,000.

The forward said he wants to reach the landmark but does not want to become obsessed with the target.

“It would be the cherry on the top of the cake to score my 1,000th goal with the national team. It would be the culmination of a beautiful story. I said I wanted to reach that target and I will reach that target. But I don't have an obsession,” he said.

Ronaldo will return to José Alvalade Stadium on Friday, the ground where his professional career with Sporting began, for Portugal's meeting with Wales.

“It's a special feeling because it was there that my beautiful history started. I'm very proud of that, to play for the national team after so many years,” he said.