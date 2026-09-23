MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) TROOPS (NASDAQ: TROO) allocates US$12 million for new unit focused on AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia

HONG KONG, Sept 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TROOPS, Inc. (Nasdaq: TROO) is committing US$12 million to start a new business unit focused on artificial intelligence infrastructure in Southeast Asia, a growing market that attracted more than US$55 billion of investment over the last year.

The Hong Kong financial services and property group has sought a future partnership with Bfarms365 LLC, a Texas company in the USA, through which it will offer services that include GPU-as-a-Service, AI inference, edge computing, decentralized compute, cloud orchestration, and other AI developer services.

The new unit is in the process of evaluating sites, partnerships, and assets across Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Indonesia. TROOPS expects to make its first allocation of US$6 million by the end of 2026.

The creation of this new unit comes in response to unprecedented growth in Southeast Asia as an AI hub for Asia Pacific and beyond. Data center capacity in Malaysia's Johor state doubled over the same twelve months, according to figures presented at the China-ASEAN Business Leaders Summit in September. Telecom operators have begun buying into the build directly. Singtel is expanding its Nxera platform across Southeast Asia, SK Telecom raised US$2.2 billion from KKR and an IMM-Stonebridge consortium for its new AI data center vehicle in August, and Reliance Jio is developing campuses of its own.

“Southeast Asia has become the place where Asia's compute is actually being built, and the capital going in is no longer only American,” said Damian Thurnheer, President and CEO of TROOPS, Inc.“Moving into this layer is a natural extension of our business, which has pioneered disruptive technologies including fintech.”

The TROOPS business portfolio is anchored in property and small business cash flows in Hong Kong through two licensed money lenders, holding commercial property for rental income, and managing an insurance consultancy and an online financial technology marketplace to deliver credit and insurance products through application programming interfaces. Group revenue rose 70% to US$17.1 million in the year to December 31, 2025. The company also holds a 19.9% stake in HK Golden, Inc., operator of one of Hong Kong's largest online forums.

“This new venture provides strong unity with our existing business interests,” said Tommy Wing Ling Lui, CTO of TROOPS, Inc.“We already run machine learning inside underwriting and servicing, on infrastructure we rent. Owning capacity in the region changes what we can build, and it puts us on the right side of a market where operators, banks, and sovereign funds are all moving at once.”

TROOPS will report progress as definitive terms are reached and will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission where required.

About TROOPS, Inc.

TROOPS, Inc. is a conglomerate group of various businesses headquartered in Hong Kong. The group is principally engaged in (a) money lending business in Hong Kong, providing mortgage loans to high-quality target borrowers; (b) property investment to generate additional rental income; and (c) the development, operation, and management of an online financial marketplace that provides one-stop financial technology solutions, including API services, by leveraging artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, and cloud computing (SaaS). The group's vision is to operate as a conglomerate to build synergy within its own sustainable ecosystem, thereby creating value for its shareholders. For more information about TROOPS, please visit []( Contact:

Ellerton & Co. on behalf of TROOPS Inc.

Michelle Bui

[email protected]



Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This announcement contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, those with respect to the objectives, plans, and strategies of the Company set forth herein and those preceded by or that include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "will," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or similar expressions, are "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the effectiveness of the Company's multiple-brand, multiple-channel strategy and the transitioning of its product development and sales focus to a "light-asset" model. Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated.

These forward-looking statements can change as a result of many possible events or factors, not all of which are known to the Company, which may include, without limitation, our ability to have effective internal control over financial reporting; our success in designing and distributing products under brands licensed from others; management of sales trends and client mix; the possibility of securing loans and other financing without efficient fixed assets as collateral; changes in government policy in China; China's overall economic conditions and local market economic conditions; our ability to expand through strategic acquisitions and the establishment of new locations; compliance with government regulations; legislation or regulatory environments; geopolitical events; and other events and/or risks outlined in TROOPS's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 20-F and other filings.

All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of issuance, and TROOPS does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.