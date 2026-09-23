OMP And Pwc Alliance Moves Process Manufacturers From Siloed Supply Chain Planning To Unified Decisions

ANTWERPEN, BELGIUM, Sept 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - OMP and PwC have formed an alliance to bring unified, faster supply chain decisions to process manufacturers in life sciences, consumer goods, and chemicals. Planning in these industries runs on campaign production, long lead times, and regulatory requirements, all surfacing "too late to act on" when planning sits in separate systems. The alliance combines Unison PlanningTM, OMP's AI-enabled planning platform with built-in industry expertise, and PwC's implementation services.

Combining innovation, industry knowledge, and integration

OMP and PwC run each implementation as a single program. OMP brings Unison PlanningTM, its AI-enabled platform with built-in industry expertise, connecting to the systems that a manufacturer already runs. PwC's teams lead the implementation, acting as system integrator and working directly alongside the customer's own planners.

Both organizations see the same shift across life sciences, consumer goods, and chemicals: manufacturers replacing fragmented planning with a unified end-to-end plan, and looking for a platform and an implementation team that already know their industry.

"Process manufacturers face the same planning constraints, whatever their size, and few have spare program capacity to absorb an implementation. That is where the combination of the platform, the industry knowledge, and an integrator who can run the program matters most," said Dieter Sleeuwaert, Senior Vice President Global Alliances at OMP.

medac moves from spreadsheets to a single demand plan

medac supplies specialty treatments in rheumatology, urology, hematology, and oncology to more than 90 countries, manufacturing at its own European sites. Its planning ran on a mix of spreadsheets, planning functions within its existing ERP system, and a separate tool with limited planning capability. Processes also differed by department and by geography.

PwC, medac and OMP started with a focused demand planning release, resulting in an accelerated go-live for German planners ahead of the wider rollout. The remaining geographies, a supply planning layer, and a second release running in parallel with medac's SAP S/4 implementation will follow.

"Leading with the demand planning release and holding the solution close to standard is what made it work. That approach transfers to other companies in the sector," said Jörg Zietz, Director, Supply Chain Planning at PwC Germany.

PwC and medac on stage in Singapore

Dr. Karsten Gentner, Vice President Supply Chain Management and Procurement at medac, and Jörg Zietz of PwC Germany will explain how medac is building the digital backbone for a smarter, more resilient, and AI-ready pharmaceutical supply chain. Their session takes place on October 15, 2026 at the OMP Conference in Singapore. Register for the event.

About PwC

At PwC, we help clients build trust and reinvent so they can turn complexity into a competitive advantage. We're a tech-forward, people-empowered network with more than 364,000 people in 136 countries and 137 territories. Across audit and assurance, tax and legal, deals and consulting, we help clients build, accelerate, and sustain momentum.

About medac

The medac Group is committed to improving patients' quality of life worldwide by providing access to the best possible medical therapies. As a globally operating pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany, we are active in more than 90 countries and employ over 2,000 people worldwide. With production sites in Europe and a focus on rheumatology, urology, hematology, and oncology, medac develops and markets high-quality originator products, generics, and biosimilars.

About OMP

OMP helps companies facing complex planning challenges to excel, grow, and thrive by offering the best digitized supply chain planning solution on the market. Hundreds of customers in a wide range of industries - spanning consumer goods, life sciences, chemicals, metals, paper, packaging, plastics, tires, and building products - benefit from using OMP's unique Unison PlanningTM.

Solution and product inquiries

Contact OMP

+32 3 650 22 11

Media inquiries

Kira Perdue (Carabiner)

SOURCE: OMP