Qatar Foundation Completes Preparations To Host Second Edition Of Qiyada” Conference

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) has announced the completion of preparations to host the second edition of the "Qiyada: Aspirations and Development of Muslim Youth in Qatar" conference. Held under the theme "Guided by Faith, We Thrive in a Changing World", the event will take place on September 25 and 26 at Multaqa (Education City Student Center), featuring a distinguished group of scholars, thought leaders, and inspiring personalities.

In an exclusive statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Executive Director of Student Services at QF Higher Education, Dr Abdulnassir Shamlan Al-Tamimi, emphasized that the second edition of the "Qiyada" conference addresses the rapid changes and challenges facing young people-foremost among them digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and pressures affecting identity and values.

Dr. Al-Tamimi stated that the conference serves as an open invitation for young people to come together and explore how faith, values, and resilience can provide guidance and strength in facing the challenges of a complex and rapidly changing world. He expressed his hope that the conference would help participants deepen their self-understanding, strengthen their appreciation for their cultures and values, and renew their commitment to serving others and contributing to the common good.

He said that the conference embodies the firm belief of QF-rooted in its educational mission and Islamic values-that education extends beyond academic success to encompass building moral character, fostering self-discipline, and strengthening the commitment to community service noted that the conference serves as a leading annual gathering, bringing together between 1,400 and 1,500 participants-aged 17 to 24 and from diverse backgrounds-including university students, students from Qatar Foundation schools, and those from various higher education institutions across the country. It aims to provide a space for learning, self-reflection, and meaningful engagement, thereby supporting their personal growth and empowering them to contribute positively to their communities.

He also highlighted that "Qiyada" is conducted in both Arabic and English, with simultaneous interpretation provided for the main sessions. The conference was launched by the counseling and support Office within Qatar Foundation's Higher Education to support the institute's mission of fostering education, leadership, and innovation, while embedding a culture of dialogue and collaboration and contributing to positive societal and global impact.

He explained that the current edition shifts the focus from theoretical inspiration to a more interactive, applied experience, equipping participants with practical tools they can use in their daily lives. The program rests on four key pillars: awareness-to understand reality and the transformations taking place around us; identity-to define values and establish an ethical and spiritual frame of reference; tools-to acquire the intellectual and practical skills needed to navigate challenges; and resilience and action-to translate ideas into initiatives that create a tangible impact on society.

He added that the sessions and workshops would address a range of vital topics, including mental health, resilience, and overcoming anxiety and stress; digital and technological awareness, as well as navigating artificial intelligence and algorithms; religious and spiritual grounding; civic and community engagement and responsibility; and economic and financial empowerment, alongside decision-making amidst uncertainty.

Dr. Al-Tamimi reviewed the results of the conference's inaugural edition, noting the participation of over 1,467 individuals and a daily attendance exceeding 1,200 participants. The event featured 40 speakers across 26 sessions, achieved a media reach of 15.7 million people, and garnered an overall satisfaction rating of 4.7 out of 5.

Concluding his remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Executive Director of Student Services at QF Higher Education, Dr Abdulnassir Shamlan Al-Tamimi affirmed Qatar Foundation's commitment to empowering youth. He highlighted the Foundation's dedication to equipping young people with authentic knowledge and purposeful guidance to build a conscious, innovative generation capable of making a positive impact-all while taking pride in their cultural and Islamic identity-and to reinforcing Qatar's position as a unifying platform that inspires Muslim youth.

Qatar Foundation QIYADA Conference 2026 Education City Student Center Multaqa