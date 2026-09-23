Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Margins Of 81St UNGA

The meetings discussed cooperative relations between Qatar and these countries, as well as ways to support and enhance them, alongside a number of topics of mutual interest.

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