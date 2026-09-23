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Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Several Officials On Margins Of 81St UNGA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met separately with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia Tone Kajzer; HE Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Solomon Islands Rick Houenipwela; HE Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland Robert Kupiecki; and HE State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nevena Jovanovic, on the margins of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
The meetings discussed cooperative relations between Qatar and these countries, as well as ways to support and enhance them, alongside a number of topics of mutual interest.UNGA Qatar cooperative relations
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