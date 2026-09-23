HH The Amir Participates In Multilateral Meeting Held By The US In New York

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani participated in a multilateral meeting convened by the United States of America at the United Nations headquarters in New York, on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The meeting was attended by the US President Donald Trump, King Abdullah II ibn al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmed al-Sharaa, President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Ali Faleh al-Zaidi, the Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt Dr Mostafa Madbouly, the Prime Minister of the Lebanese Republic Dr Nawaf Salam, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed al-Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman Badr al-Busaidi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid al-Zayani, and several senior officials and members of the delegations.

The meeting addressed the latest developments in the security situation in the Middle East, their repercussions for regional and international security and stability, and their impact on energy supplies and the economy. The meeting also discussed proposed strategies for the post-war phase and related arrangements, and reviewed ways to advance efforts to achieve peace and stability by prioritising dialogue and diplomatic solutions.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, along with a number of members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

United Nations General Assembly international security dialogue diplomatic solutions