Arab, International Media Cover HH The Amir's Address, Highlight Call For Diplomatic Solutions To Crises

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's speech at the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York received significant attention from Gulf, Arab, and international media outlets, which highlighted its content regarding escalating conditions in the region, His Highness's call for dialogue and negotiation, and the establishment of a regional collective security system, alongside his positions on the Palestinian cause and developments in several Arab countries.

Gulf media outlets gave particular attention to His Highness the Amir's call to address the Gulf crisis through diplomatic means, keep the Strait of Hormuz open to navigation, and return to negotiations - measures that would help avoid war and reach a lasting solution that achieves security and stability for all countries in the region, within the framework of respecting state sovereignty and non-interference in internal affairs.

In this context, the Saudi Press Agency highlighted His Highness's address in a report titled "Qatar's Amir Affirms That Dialogue and Negotiation Are the Path to Resolving Disputes and Crises."

The agency stated that His Highness the Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani affirmed that the path to resolving disputes and crises is through dialogue and negotiation to reach just solutions based on principles derived from international law and respect for state sovereignty and the rights of peoples, calling for the adoption of diplomatic and peaceful solutions to the crises facing the region.

It continued that His Highness said that the region is passing through one of its most dangerous phases, emphasising that the core of the serious situation lies in the absence of a regional collective security system that respects state sovereignty and territorial integrity and encourages the resolution of disputes through peaceful means.

In Kuwait, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) highlighted His Highness the Amir's perspective on the causes of the current crisis in the region, choosing the headline "Qatar's Amir: Gulf Crisis Results From Temporary Solutions and Unrealistic Policies." The agency spotlighted His Highness's assertion that the crisis facing the Gulf region was not unexpected, but rather resulted from years of postponement and crisis management through temporary solutions and unrealistic policies.

The agency also focused on His Highness the Amir's call for establishing a regional collective security system that respects state sovereignty and territorial integrity and encourages the resolution of disputes through peaceful means and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, alongside His Highness's assertion that the Gulf crisis can be resolved through diplomatic means, by keeping the Strait of Hormuz open to navigation and returning to negotiations, to reach a lasting solution that achieves security and stability for the region.

In the United Arab Emirates, Al Bayan newspaper focused on His Highness the Amir's warning about the danger of the phase the region is experiencing, choosing the headline "Qatar's Amir: The Region in Its Most Dangerous Phase; Dialogue Is the Solution." The newspaper highlighted His Highness's assertion that the current crisis resulted from years of postponing solutions and relying on temporary approaches, and that dialogue and negotiation remain the path to addressing disputes and preventing the widening of conflict.

Al Bayan also highlighted the address's content regarding the Palestinian cause and His Highness the Amir's position on developments in the Gaza Strip, alongside his discussion of the repercussions of the conflict extending to countries in the region, and his positions regarding developments in Syria and Lebanon.

Al Khaleej, the Emirati newspaper, took a similar approach, highlighting in its headline His Highness the Amir's assertion that the region is passing through one of its most dangerous phases, focusing on his call for dialogue, resolving disputes through diplomatic means, and non-interference in the internal affairs of states, as well as his call to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to navigation.

Widespread attention

On the Arab Front, His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's address before the 81st session of the UN General Assembly received widespread attention from Arab media outlets, which highlighted His Highness's positions on the issues and crises facing the region, foremost among them the Palestinian cause and the situation in the Gaza Strip, alongside his call for dialogue, negotiation and diplomatic solutions, and the establishment of a regional collective security system that respects state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as his positions regarding developments in several Arab countries.

In Egypt, the Middle East News Agency highlighted, under the headline "Qatar's Amir: Dialogue Is Most Appropriate Solution for Resolving the Region's Crisis; We Call for Opening the Strait of Hormuz," His Highness's vision based on prioritising dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy in addressing regional crises, and the necessity of opening the Strait of Hormuz, alongside his warning that the Middle East is passing through one of its most dangerous phases. The agency also spotlighted Qatar's role in mediation and His Highness's call for building a regional collective security system based on respect for state sovereignty and resolving disputes through peaceful means.

The Palestinian file received notable coverage in Egyptian media outlets. Al Ahram newspaper focused on His Highness the Amir's description of what occurred in Gaza as "genocide" and "a stain on the face of humanity," while Akhbar Al Yom highlighted his assertion of the necessity for an equitable international system that ensures a solution to the Palestinian cause and the application of international law without double standards.

On the news channel front, Nile News highlighted His Highness the Amir's warning about Israeli attacks extending to neighbouring countries and his call for a ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and lifting the blockade, while Al Qahera News focused on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and displacement plans, alongside His Highness's call to address the Gulf crisis through diplomatic means. For its part, Extra News spotlighted his positions on Lebanon and Gaza, his call for dialogue and opening the Strait of Hormuz, as well as his support for political tracks and settlement efforts in Libya and Yemen.

In Palestine, His Highness the Amir's address received widespread attention from Palestinian media outlets, which focused on his positions on the Palestinian cause and the situation in Gaza, and his description of what occurred in the Strip as "genocide" and "a stain on the face of humanity," his warning about displacement plans, alongside his call for a ceasefire and lifting the blockade, and his position on settlements and attacks on holy sites in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem.

In this context, Al Quds newspaper highlighted His Highness the Amir's assertion that what is occurring in Gaza represents genocide, while Palestine newspaper focused on his description of what the Strip is experiencing as "a stain on the face of humanity" and his warning about displacement plans. The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA), for its part, highlighted His Highness's assertion that "talk of a just international system does not stand as long as Palestine is a blind spot in it," alongside his discussion of the international community's responsibility in ensuring respect for international law.

Al Khamisa news network and Snd agency paid attention to His Highness the Amir's call for an end to military operations, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and lifting the blockade, and also highlighted his position on the continuation of settlements, attacks by settlers and violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem. Msdr News titled its coverage "Qatar's Amir Before the United Nations: Israeli Leaders Openly Declare the Displacement of Gaza's Residents; What Occurred Is Genocide," and spotlighted His Highness's warning about Israeli attacks extending to Syria and Lebanon.

On the visual and digital media front, Alkofiya TV focused on His Highness the Amir's positions on the Palestinian cause and the war in Gaza, and Qatar's mediation efforts to establish and convert a ceasefire into lasting peace, while Al Ghad TV spotlighted his call for dialogue and diplomacy, and his emphasis on the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

In an analysis of the speech's echoes, Mohamed Abu Qamar, political analyst and editor-in-chief of the Palestinian Safa News Agency, stated in remarks to Qatar News Agency (QNA), that His Highness the Amir's address was clear and comprehensive in its handling of the Palestinian cause and the plight of the Palestinian people in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Abu Qamar said His Highness the Amir placed the international community before its responsibilities toward the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, and called for international action to stop the war, establish a ceasefire and end Palestinian suffering, and addressed the conditions in the West Bank and Jerusalem, noting the ongoing settler attacks and violations against holy sites, particularly the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He pointed out that His Highness the Amir's assertion of the continuation of Qatari mediation efforts reflects Doha's pursuit of political and diplomatic efforts to alleviate the suffering of Gaza's residents and reach solutions that end the war, noting that the address received widespread attention and follow-up in Palestinian media outlets and circles.

In Syria, His Highness the Amir's address received widespread attention from Syrian media outlets, which focused on his positions supporting Syria in its recovery and reconstruction phase, and his assertion of the country's sovereignty, unity and independence, alongside his warning about Israeli attacks and the extension of their repercussions to countries in the region.

At the forefront of coverage, Damascus Radio published a report titled "Warnings Against Israeli Ambitions and Support for Recovery Path... Syria at the Forefront of the Words of the Leaders of Jordan, Turkiye and Qatar at the UN," in which it highlighted His Highness the Amir's assertion that Israeli attacks have extended to neighbouring countries and threaten regional security, and his renewal of Qatar's position supporting the Syrian people in the recovery and reconstruction phase and the support of state institutions and its sovereignty and independence.

Syrian News Channel (Alikhbaria) also devoted prominent coverage to His Highness the Amir's address, focusing on his discussion of Syria's entry into a new phase, his hope that it will achieve the aspirations of the Syrian people, and his call on the international community to support it during the transition phase and in building state institutions and entrenching equal citizenship, alongside the rejection of foreign interventions and attempts to divide Syria.

Al Thawra newspaper highlighted His Highness the Amir's assertion of the importance of dialogue, diplomacy and multilateral action in confronting regional and international crises, while Shaam Network chose the headline "Qatar's Amir: Full Support for Syria in Building Its Institutions and Rejection of Any Attempts to Divide It," focusing on Qatar's support for building Syrian state institutions and its standing with the Syrian people during the transition phase.

For its part, Aleppo Today channel highlighted across its platforms His Highness the Amir's assertion that Israeli attacks have extended to neighbouring countries and threaten regional security, alongside his affirmation of Qatar's stand with the Syrian people in the recovery and reconstruction phase.

Global media

On the international front, international media outlets and news platforms shed light on the address delivered by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani before the 81st session of the UN General Assembly. Their angles of coverage varied between the Palestinian cause and the repercussions of the war in the Gaza Strip, regional security, the economic impacts of crises, and Qatar's role in mediation and its calls for dialogue and diplomacy.

In Turkiye, the speech received significant attention in the media landscape amid the sensitivity of the regional phase and the escalation of security and political tensions in the Middle East. The Anadolu Agency highlighted His Highness the Amir's warning that the region is experiencing one of its most dangerous phases, his assertion that the absence of a collective security regional architecture lies at the core of the region's crises, and his call for dialogue and negotiation to address differences and resolve disputes through peaceful means.

Turkish media also focused on His Highness the Amir's positions on the Palestinian cause and the war in the Gaza Strip, his warning against the spillover of Israeli attacks to neighbouring countries, particularly Syria and Lebanon, and his demand to halt operations in Gaza and lift the blockade. His messages concerning the crisis in the Gulf, Iran and the Strait of Hormuz likewise drew attention, given the security and economic repercussions that disruptions to navigation and energy flows entail beyond regional borders.

In this context, Hasan Ozturk, editor-in-chief of the Ulke TV news channel, currently visiting New York, said in a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that one of the most prominent messages carried by His Highness the Amir's speech was the call to transition from crisis management to seeking a collective regional security system, noting that this vision intersects with the Turkish view that the continuation and expansion of wars will cause their repercussions to transcend the borders of countries experiencing conflicts.

Ozturk added that the discussion regarding the Strait of Hormuz holds importance for Turkiye not only from a security standpoint, but also due to its ties to energy, trade and supply chain issues, pointing out that any efforts contributing to de-escalation and ensuring freedom of navigation will be of interest to Ankara.

For his part, Taha Dagli, editor-in-chief of the Haber Global news channel, affirmed in a statement to QNA that the messages contained in His Highness the Amir's speech acquire importance for Turkiye in light of the strategic relations between Doha and Ankara and the ongoing co-ordination between the two countries on several regional files, including Gaza, Syria, Gulf security, and mediation efforts between Washington and Tehran.

Dagli pointed out that the speech should not be read merely as an address directed to the UN General Assembly, but also as a diplomatic message at a highly sensitive regional phase, positioning mediation, dialogue and de-escalation against the risks of widening conflict circles.

Across other international media outlets, CNN Arabic focused on His Highness the Amir's positions on the Palestinian cause, highlighting his assertion that there can be no talk of a just international order as long as Palestine remains a "blind spot" within it, his description of what took place in the Gaza Strip as a "genocide in every sense of the word," and his note regarding the gap between the scale of the humanitarian catastrophe and the level of international response to stop it.

From a different angle, the German Press Agency, under the headline "Qatar's Amir: Iran's War Has Turned the Global Economy into a Bargaining Chip," highlighted His Highness the Amir's warning of the economic repercussions of conflicts, the resulting global price hikes, and the transformation of global economic lifelines into tools for pressure and bargaining, carrying the costs of these crises to populations worldwide.

In Pakistan, His Highness the Amir's speech received attention from several news channels. SAMAA TV covered the address within its news broadcast, shedding light on Qatar's role as a mediator in numerous regional and international files, while BOL News highlighted His Highness the Amir's call for Israel's withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and the lifting of the blockade, alongside his emphasis on the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Meanwhile, DRM News broadcast His Highness the Amir's address before the General Assembly live.

Overall international coverage reflected a variety of angles in addressing His Highness the Amir's speech, with a prominent presence of the Palestinian cause, the situation in Gaza, regional security, freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, calls for dialogue, de-escalation and diplomatic solutions, and Qatar's role in mediation and dispute settlement.

UN General Assembly dialogue Strait of Hormuz